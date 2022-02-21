Call Of Duty's New Anti-cheat System Ricochet Using THIS Method To Prevent Cheating

Online multiplayer battle-royale games like Call of Duty are prone to cheaters. By manipulating the schematics of the game, cheaters have an unfair advantage over other players, which includes automatic scope, unlimited ammunition, reduced damage by the opponent and so on. However, the developers of the game have recently deployed an unusual yet effective measure to counter cheaters in the game.

The new anti-cheat measure for Call of Duty Warzone is called Damage Shield and it is a part of the Ricochet software that has been recently implemented by the game. Now, whenever a cheater in Call of Duty will try to hit another player, the bullets will bounce off the player. This will allow fair players to go close to the cheaters and defeat them, which is a hilarious yet effective way to counter the rising cases of cheaters in the game as it leaves the method used by cheaters ineffective and eventually leads to their defeat in the game.

COD tests Damage Shield to prevent cheating

As described by the game in an official blog post, the new Ricochet software uses several in-game mitigations to reduce the impact of cheating players. One technique that the developers have been testing is called Damage Shield. When the servers of the game detect that a cheater is tampering with the game in real-time, it disables the cheater's ability to inflict critical damage on other players. This leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows Ricochet to collect information about the cheater's manipulation technique.

The developers also mention that "we track these encounters to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level. To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members. Damage Shield is now out of testing and deployed across the globe." Additionally, "this is only one of many mitigations we have in-game, with more live and in development. Since activating new mitigations in the last few weeks, we have seen a decline in-cheat reporting, but we know the work is never done."

Stay tuned for more gaming news and other related tech news.