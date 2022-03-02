Can Destiny 2 Be Played On Steam Deck? Here Is What Bungie Says On Its Support Page

Valve Steam Deck is now shipping to consumers who ordered the device. While the device itself is capable of running demanding video games, consumers will not be able to play Bungie's Destiny 2. Additionally, an attempt towards playing the game can result in the player's account settings being banned. Keep reading to know more about Bungie's stand on the compatibility of Destiny 2 with Valve Steam Deck.

On Bungie's official support page, it is clearly mentioned that Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running. However, that is not all. Players who intentionally attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time. On top of that, players who attempt to bypass the incompatibility will be met with a game ban.

Is Destiny 2 not supported on Steam Deck?

As mentioned earlier, Destiny 2 is not supported on Steam Deck. However, this seems to be a little uncalled for as Destiny 2 has already been posted to a Linux-based platform to run on Google Stadia. Additionally, enabling the BattlEye anti-cheat system requires sending an email to Valve by the developers of the game. The underlying issues seem to be more complex than system requirements.

Destiny 2 is not supported for Steam Deck or any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running.

Valve Steam Deck runs on a Linux-based operating system that makes use of the Proton layer to run Windows-compatible video games. From what it looks like, Bungies does not like this and wants the game to run on native Windows platforms only. Recently, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also clarified the company's stand about Fortnite not being compatible with Valve Steam Deck. It is worth mentioning that there are several games that work fine on Deck, including the latest Elden Ring. Additionally, Apex Legends may also be available to play on Deck in future.

Valve Steam Deck: PC Gaming in a handheld console

Valve says that the device offers portable PC-level gaming. Talking about the specifications, the device will be available in three different models or storage options: 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. The latter two are shipped with an NVMe SSD, and the former is shipped with an eMMC. To power up the portable PC gaming experience, Valve has developed a custom APU along with AMD. The accelerated processing unit used in Valve Steam Deck is a combination of both CPU and GPU, which is a combination of AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2.