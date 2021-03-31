Can Purrloin Be Shiny In Pokemon Go? Learn All About This Pokemon In This Guide

If you are a regular player of Pokemon Go, then we are pretty sure that you feel excited about the game. It is released in 2016 and ever since it has taken the gaming world by storm. Many players are wondering can Purrloin be Shiny in Pokemon Go. To answer your question, we are going to have a closer look at what is Purrloin, can Purrloin be Shiny in Pokemon Go, Purrloin best moveset and more in this post.

Purrloin is a Dark-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug moves. The best moveset of Purrloin is Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse. It has a Max CP of 772. The Poke description of Purrloin states that they steal from people for fun, but their victims can't help but forgive them. Their deceptively cute act is perfect. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at can Purloin be Shiny in Pokemon Go.

Can Purrloin be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

There is no doubt that Shiny Pokemon are exciting to catch and they are rare in Pokemon Go as well. They are also been presented to the players in a totally different form when compared with the normal Pokemons throughout the game. One thing you should note with the Shiny Pokemon is that they are pretty challenging to find and you have to literally hustle hard to catch one and add it to your Pokemon collection. Most often, many players will be looking to catch a Shiny Pokemon and add it to their Pokedex. When it comes to Purrloin, it isn’t available in the Shiny form as of now in the game. Yes, you’ve read it right. The Shiny form of Purrloin hasn’t yet been released in Pokemon Go. Purrloin is in the March spotlight, so players are wondering if it will be shiny. But as of now, it is not. Although this is the case, it doesn't mean Purrloin won’t be Shiny. We know that legendary Pokemon in X and Y can't be shiny, and Purrloin isn't among that group which is seriously good news. There is always the chance for Purrloin to get a shiny version in Pokemon Go. As such, you should hold onto the hope that it’ll get a Shiny form in the coming months.

Image source: Niantic