Can You Long Jump In Super Mario Sunshine? New Long Jump Mechanics

Super Mario is a game that is specifically famous for jumping as it's basically the core of the game. There are a lot of newly added mechanics since this game was originally released on the Gamecube in 2003. Ever since then, the platforming games have developed in different ways and the jumping mechanics have also changed to adapt to every Mario action game. Read on to know whether can you long jump in Super Mario Sunshine.

Long Jump in Super Mario Sunshine

The long jump mechanics were removed from Super Mario Sunshine which was used in Super Mario 4. Along with that, crouching is also not possible since the FLUDD is always strapped to the back of Mario. With the old move gone, long jump can't be done like before but there is a new move now which performs the same.

Previously, players had to run and crouch before a jump to make it into a long jump. Now, all you need to do is jump and dive with Y. This can be performed at any time during a jump so the higher your character is, the farther you will be able to reach. For more distance, doing a triple jump, wall jump or side somersault will also give you some more height which can be again added with the Y to get more distance in the jump.

Mario Sunshine Controls

Move Mario - (L)

Run - Keep pushing (L) in a direction for Mario for more speed

Open Door - Walk into the door. Unlocked doors will open

Interact / Talk - X

Pick-up / Carry - Y

Drop Item - Y (while standing still)

Throw Item - Y (while moving in a direction)

Side Step - (L) along a wall

Swim Faster - A / B

Swim Down / Dive - Y (tap)

Swim to the Surface - B (tap)

Jump - A / B

Triple Jump - B, B, B while running

Spin Jump - Spin (L) once and press B

Side Somersault - While running, make a U-turn and press B

Ground Pound - In midair, press ZL

Body Slam - B (to jump), Y (to slam)

Slide - While running, press Y

Wall Kick - Jump towards a wall and press B on contact

Move Camera - (R)

Centre Camera - ZL

Guidebook - L

Suspend Menu - –

Pause Screen - +

Super Mario Sunshine Controls: FLUDD

Stop and Squirt - R

Aim Squirt - (L) when using R to fire

Running Squirt - ZR

Switch Nozzles - X

Hover (when Hover Nozzle equipped) - R (hold)

Refill Water Tank - R / ZR (in a body of water)

Sprinkler Squirt - Spin (L) once and press ZR

Sidestep - While spraying, move sideways while holding ZL

Slip-Slide - Spray in front of you (ZR), run into the puddle and press Y to slide through

Front Somersault - While sliding, press B

Back Somersault - While spraying with R, press B

