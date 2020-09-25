Can You Long Jump In Super Mario Sunshine? New Long Jump Mechanics

Super Mario is a game that is specifically famous for jumping as it's basically the core of the game. There are a lot of newly added mechanics since this game was originally released on the Gamecube in 2003. Ever since then, the platforming games have developed in different ways and the jumping mechanics have also changed to adapt to every Mario action game. Read on to know whether can you long jump in Super Mario Sunshine.
The long jump mechanics were removed from Super Mario Sunshine which was used in Super Mario 4. Along with that, crouching is also not possible since the FLUDD is always strapped to the back of Mario. With the old move gone, long jump can't be done like before but there is a new move now which performs the same.
Previously, players had to run and crouch before a jump to make it into a long jump. Now, all you need to do is jump and dive with Y. This can be performed at any time during a jump so the higher your character is, the farther you will be able to reach. For more distance, doing a triple jump, wall jump or side somersault will also give you some more height which can be again added with the Y to get more distance in the jump.
