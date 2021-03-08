Can You Plant Turnips In Animal Crossing? Guide For The Popular Social Simulation Game

Animal Crossing players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the game. This is because of the makers who keep adding a lot of content that keep the players interested in this game. Currently, they have been talking about buying turnips in the game. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we could get about it. Read

Planting Turnips in Animal Crossing

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular role-playing game, Animal Crossing. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like can you plant turnips in Animal Crossing and how to find turnip plantation in Animal Crossing. This is because the makers of the have added such features to the game that has gotten its players extremely curious. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new streaming app and clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions like can you plant turnips in Animal Crossing and how to find turnip plantation in Animal Crossing. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Animal Crossing.

The game does not allow the players to plant turnips in the game. They need to buy the turnips in Animal Crossing for a pre-determined price ranging from 90-110 bells. The players can buy these in stacks of 10. Initial games of the Animal Crossing series did allow its players to plant these seeds to grow turnips. But the latest edition of the game does not have that option. Apart from that, we have also listed a small video uploaded by a gamer on Youtube. This might also help you answer your questions related to Animal Crossing.

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game that was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get additional content post-launch.

