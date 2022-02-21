Capcom Announces 'Street Fighter 6': Teaser Trailer Showcases Improved Graphics; WATCH

Capcom, the developer of popular video games such as Devil May Cry and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has recently announced a new entry in the Street Fighter franchise. Capcom USA has recently uploaded the teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6 on its official YouTube channel. While a release date for the game has not been declared yet, fans of the franchise will be looking forward to this title.

Street Fighter is amongst the oldest running fighting game franchises. This year, Street Fighter will celebrate its 35th anniversary in the month of August. The trailer was released after the Capcom Pro Tour season final, where Daigo Umehara was defeated by Kawano. It has been less than 24 hours since the trailer has been uploaded and it has already been viewed more than 1,70,000 times on YouTube.

Street Fighter 6 trailer looks promising

In the short trailer, Capcom showcases a face-off between the popular characters Ryu and Luke. The trailer begins with close-up shots of Ryu's fist and hands. The details on Ryu's gloves and forearms are worth noticing. In the very next shot, the developers are flaunting Street Fighter 6's graphics by focussing on the light reflected by Ryu's chest muscles. Luke is introduced in the very next shot. From what it looks like, Street Fighter 6 will come with improved graphics and textures. At the end of the trailer, the game's logo shows up with a small message which says that footage is from a game that is still in development.

Capcom has also mentioned that more details about the game will be revealed this summer. The developer should expect a better response than what Street Fighter 5 received back in 2016 as the game suffered multiple bugs and had server issues as well. It might be speculated that the game will be launched for PlayStation 5 as it has been more than a year since the console has been out. Additionally, Capcom has also announced a compilation of 10 of its fighting games for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PS4, which is called the Capcom Fighting Collection and it will be released on June 24, 2022.

Image: CAPCOM