Capcom Video Policy: Here Are The Basic Guidelines For The New Capcom Video Policy

Capcom Co., Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher. It has created a number of multi-million-selling game franchises, including Street Fighter, Mega Man, Darkstalkers, Resident Evil, and more. Here, you will know all about the new Capcom policy for video making and about Capcom ransomware.

Also read | How To Summon Shenron In DBFZ? A Detailed Step-by-step Guide

Capcom Video Policy

Also read | Genshin Impact Cuijue Slope: Obtain A Hidden Quest At The Peak Of This Mountain

Basic Guidelines For Capcom's new Video Policy

Creative Content Content creators are going to be allowed for making walkthroughs, tutorials, Let’s Play, speedruns, reviews, reactions, instructionals, and other “commentary” style videos using Capcom's game footage for sharing it on YouTube, Twitch.tv, the content creator's website, or other video/streaming sites. The associated step-by-step commentary should be tied to the live gameplay being shown and should provide instructional or educational value, or other benefits.

Game footage posted online : Content creators are not going to be allowed for sharing game footage online without adding your own video or content unless the game console or device permits sharing of game footage. It is also not allowed to split any of Capcom's games content into different components such as visual, vocal, in-game elements, etc. and then, later on, distribute these components as individual separate content.

: Not Official Capcom Video : Fan content may not be promoted as official Capcom content.

: Only Capcom Music: Some game soundtracks or songs may not be owned by Capcom, but instead are licensed from an artist or another group. As this varies from game to game, please be aware that music may trigger content flags and potential removal of the video. Game soundtracks may not be posted or distributed separately and apart from game footage.

Audience-Appropriate : All fan-created content should be appropriate for the audience of the Capcom games. For example, if any content created takes game content for a younger audience and then includes something that can be objectionable, then the company has complete rights to take down such content.

: Spoilers : Any posting or other unauthorized disclosure of game content prior to a game’s official release is strictly prohibited. Even after an official game release, spoilers can ruin a fan’s experience and we always aim to avoid them. Please be respectful of others and do not deliberately push plot reveals on people who are actively avoiding learning about them; otherwise please offer spoiler disclaimers as a courtesy.

:

Also read | Destiny 2 Slaying Dragons Quest: Step-By-Step Guide To Complete This Quest

Also read | AC Valhalla Clee Hill Spring: Help A Lame Man And A Blind Man To Reach Miraculous Water