Clan Games Rewards April 2021: Check Out The Rewards From The Latest Clan Games

Clash Of Clans has been a popular strategy-based game for a long time now. The makers have managed to keep the players interested in their games with exciting rewards and challenges that they keep updating constantly. The makers have recently added a new set of Clan Games rewards that have managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gamers. So we have listed all the information you need to know about Clan Games April 2021 rewards right here.

Clan Games Rewards April 2021

There are a total of 6 different reward tiers in the Clan Games Rewards April 2021. These rewards grant the players a number of different items including elixir, dark elixir and many more interesting items. The Clan Games Rewards April 2021 will only be available from April 22 till April 28. After that, a new set of Clan rewards will be updated on the application. A player can get a maximum of 4000 points. Take a look at the post that was uploaded on Clash of Clans official Reddit page. The gamers have constantly been talking about these Clan Games April 2021 rewards on the post shared on the game official Reddit page. Apart from this, we have also listed all the changes made to Clan Games by the makers of the game. These were uploaded on Clash Of Clans' official blog post.

The cooldown for trashing a Task will always now be a flat 10 minutes;

The Gem cost for speeding up the timer has been reduced from 3x to 1x;

Point rewards that require you to earn Stars using Builder Base Troops, win Builder Base battles, get Builder Base Stars, and get Builder Base destruction have been lowered;

Several Task types will now reward you with increased points but also have a very slightly less chance of appearing in the Task rotation:

Tasks requiring you to get Stars against a specific Town Hall level or a Town Hall level higher than your own.

Tasks that require you to get Stars without using Spells or Heroes.

Tasks that require you to win Titan League battles, earn Stars from Wars, or kill Heroes.

The new Clan games are currently live and will run till April 28. The players can try and get all these rewards by collecting the maximum points available. The makers update these Clan Games rewards every week. The makers have also activated the Clan War Leagues in-game qualifiers. This will allow the top 4 Clans in Champions I tier to get a spot in the third qualifier of the War League.

