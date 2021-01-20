Clash Of Clans Clan Games Rewards: Learn What Are Clan Games Here

Clash of Clans is one of the most popular handheld games out there. They have created such a renowned reputation thanks to constant updates and new content for the players to enjoy. Clan Games was introduced in Clash of Clans in 2017 and has been a major hit ever since then. Players wait for the Clan Games to start to earn the amazing rewards they provide. Players want to know the latest Clash of Clans Clan Games Rewards.

Clash of Clans Clan Games Rewards

Clan Games are held every month providing the players with new sets of challenges and rewards for them to complete. The next Clan Games is set to start on January 22nd, 2021. As of now, rewards for the next Clan Games haven’t been announced and the players will have to wait patiently as these rewards usually revealed 24 hours before the event starts.

What are Clan Games?

Many players want to know what are clan games. Clan Games are monthly in-game events that are held in Clash Of Clans. This event provides the players with a set of challenges the clan members need to complete in order to receive some precious rewards. Clan Games can only be played by the players that have reached Town Hall Level 6 or above. Clan Games occur whenever the Strongman's Caravan is set up at the side of your village. When the caravan is interacted with, it will show the Clan Challenges available to the Clan. This caravan can hen be approached to view the challenges the game has in store for the players.

Rewards come in the form of resources and Magic Items. The amounts of Gold, Elixir and Dark Elixir depend on the player's Treasury capacities, which in turn depend on the player's Town Hall level and Clan Perks. They are in several different tiers that get unlocked as your clan collects points from finished Challenges. Everyone who participated in the Clan Games by completing at least one Challenge will be eligible to pick one reward from each reward tier that the Clan has reached.

Clash of Clans has stayed ahead of the pack by providing these new challenges for the players to compete in and prove themselves worthy of their clan. The next clan games are set to start on 22nd January 2021 and the players are getting ready to take on all the new challenges and earn amazing new rewards.

