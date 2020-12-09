Clash Of Clans Invisibility Spell Update Is Finally Here; Check Out The Details Here

The Invisibility Spell is a brand new spell that the players can unlock when they upgrade their Spell Factory to 6th level at Town Hall level 11. This spell can be considered as a double-edged sword because it hurts the user as much as the opponent. This new addition is definitely going to completely change the way how attacks are planned. Continue reading to get answers to all your Invisibility spell questions for this Clash of Clans update.

Clash of Clans Invisibility Spell

The invisibility spell is the first Elixir Spell which will take up a space of only one spell and that too at its original release. Most of the spells which were added to the game first took more than one spell space and later on it got reduced. The best part about this spell is that anything under the aura of this spell will make it invisible. These units who are not visible can't be targeted by the opponent player.

Even though the units under this spell are not a target, it will turn anything and everything invisible including enemy defences as well. Walls and Siege Machines are the only units that won't take any effect. Below is a list of all the properties that this spell has:

Effect Type: Area Splash

Housing Space: 1

Brewing Time: 3 mins

Targets: Ground & Air

The Invisibility Spell is a new spell available for Town Hall 11, unlocked by upgrading the Spell Factory to level 6.

It allows any offensive or defensive unit (with the exception of walls and siege machines) in its radius to turn invisible and be unable to be targeted by anything until they step out of the radius or the duration runs out.

If the spell hits a building that the Troops were originally targeting, they will leave their previous target and engage to another one.

Invisible units can be affected by other spells

Invisible units can also take damage indirectly through attacks that are splash-damaging.

If a projectile is fired on units before the opponent user activates this spell, these units will still take damage.

