Clash Royale Sparky Deck: Top Five Cards You Need To Have For A Perfect Win

Clash of Royales is a spin-off gaming software of the Clash of Clans with the same troops, spells and defences. It is a multiplayer game which enables players to form Clash Royale Sparky Deck. In this game, one needs to knock down the enemy King and Princesses from their towers to defeat your opponents and win Trophies, Crowns and glory in the Arena. However, in order to win, a player needs to have a strong set of cards (heroes or troops) which are laced with incredible spells that will make you win instantly.

Top 5 most popular cards in Clash Royale Sparky Decks

Skeleton Army: Ability - Spawns an army of Skeletons i.e. Harry, Gerry, Terry, Mary, etc. Zap: Ability - Zaps enemies by stunning them and dealing damage inside a small radius. It also reduces the damage done to the Crown Towers. Baby Dragon: Ability - Burps fireballs from the sky that deal area damage. Valkyrie: Ability - Valkyrie is a tough melee fighter which gives area damage around her. Goblin Barrel: Ability - Spawns three Goblins anywhere in the Arena.

Other remarkable features of the game

Players can duel from around the world in real-time and take their Trophies

One can earn chests to unlock rewards, collect powerful new cards and upgrade existing ones

To earn epic Crown chests, destroy the opponent’s towers and win Crowns

Build and upgrade your card collection with the Clash Royale Family along with dozens of your favourite Clash troops, spells and defences

Construct your ultimate Battle Deck to defeat your opponents

Progress through multiple Arenas to the top

Form a Clan to share cards and build your very own battle community

Challenge your Clanmates and friends to a private duel

Learn different battle tactics by watching the best duels on TV Royale

