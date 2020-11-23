COD Cold War Zombies Under The Map Glitch Explained! Learn How To Do It Here

The much-awaited Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out and it brings the new Zombies Mode and split screen multiplayer which allows players to enjoy the game side by side with their buddies. The game's developer and publisher, Activision, has made sure that the players are intrigued with all the new stuff coming including the link up with the original Black Ops story. However, it is not a mystery that the game has some interesting glitches apart from the disappointing crashing issues. One of the major COD Cold War glitches is the under the map glitch in Zombies mode. This is the reason why are many players wondering about "how to do COD Cold War Zombies under the map glitch?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

COD Cold War Zombies under the map glitch explained

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode is one of the biggest attractions of the game. It also comes with a under the map glitch where players can hide from the Zombies under the map and shoot them to collect items. However, the main concern is how to do the COD Cold War Zombies under the map glitch. Nevertheless, doing this glitch is quite simple and one can do it easily by following the instructions given below, have a look.

How to do the COD Cold War Zombies under the map glitch?

First of all, you need to collect an E4 Shroud Stage 3 to teleport anywhere in the map.

Go against a rock to hide from Zombies, now turn to the right and use the E4 Shroud Stage 3 to teleport which will take you outside the map

Now, once you are outside the map, make sure you bypass the Aerostrip and come near to the Tunnel.

Then, carefully come near the hole and drop at the ground edge.

Start walking slowly as you go under the map or you will fall off the tunnel.

Now, go prone and move forward, you will see an obstruction, go slightly left, stay in the prone position and turn to the left and crawl a little forward.

Drop off to the platform, walking forward and go near the ammo box.

Here, you need to jump and collect ammo and start using it to kill zombies.

