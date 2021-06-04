COD Mobile Bullseye Medal: Figure Out How To Get Bullseye Medal In COD Mobile Here

COD Mobile players have recently been acquainted with the furthest down-the-line seasonal update to the game. This seasonal update brings an entirely different battle pass, better than ever weapons, skins and more cosmetics, and a medal system. Aside from the new things, the players have additionally been introduced to new events, multiplayer modes, and challenges that they can finish for rare prizes. COD Mobile Season 4 is live now and the players wish to learn how to get Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile.

How to get Bullseye Medal in COD Mobile?

As season 4 has arrived, so have the new seasonal challenges. One of the Seasonal Challenges is Called Gold or Nothing, and these challenges have some pre-tasks that players can complete. One of the tasks needs the players to acquire the Cod Mobile Bullseye Medal 8 Times in Multiplayer matches. It is pretty simple to earn a COD Mobile Bullseye medal in the game. To acquire the medal, the player needs to first equip the Hunter Killer Drone Killstreak and then use it to kill an enemy. They can do this 8 times across multiple matches to complete the pre-task and move ahead with the rest of the challenges.

How to get Floater Medal in COD Mobile?

The Survival of the Fittest event has been introduced with the latest COD Mobile Seasonal Update. This event will provide the player with tasks that they can complete to unlock rare cosmetics, battle pass XP, and more. The second task of the Survival of the Fittest event requires the players to earn a Floater Medal in Battle Royale. To reach the second task, the players will have to complete the first task of the event which is to survive for 25 minutes in a battle royale. After completing that the players can try and earn the Floater Medal and finish the second task of the event. To earn the Floater Medal, the players will have to swim for 500m in the Battle Royal game mode. Once that is done, the task will be completed and the medal will show up on the Medal Display page of the game. Completing this task will provide the players with Clown – Carrion Camo and 2,000 Battle Pass XP.

Call of Duty mobile has become the leading online, multiplayer, shooter action game. Fans of COD mobile adore the game and have a certain sense of loyalty towards the game. Players are really proud of the achievements and ranks they hold in COD mobile, which also helps in getting a brief idea of the player's skill level. It has become an extremely competitive game and is slowly making its mark in the world of E-sports. The new COD Mobile Season 4 Update brings a plethora of content for the players to unfold.

IMAGE: PLAYCODMOBILE TWITTER