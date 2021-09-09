COD Mobile Redeem Codes For September 20021 Released; Check How To Download Them For Free

Call Of Duty Mobile has managed to dominate the Indian mobile gaming industry for a long time now. This is mostly because of the thousands of players who log into the game every day and enjoy this BR game along with their friends. The makers managed to keep the players engrosses in the game with free weapons, weapon skins and exciting rewards that can be redeemed using codes. These COD Mobile Redeem Codes for September 2021 has been released on September 8 and they will be available only for a limited time period. Since then, the gamers have been trying to find all the new COD Mobile Redeem Codes for September 2021 that have been released. Here is a list of all the new Free Redeem Codes released by Infinity Ward.
CoD Mobile Redeem Codes for September
Developers’ recent COD Mobile update brought in a new set of unseen content for the players including a new set of redeem codes in the game. The gamers can claim all the redeem codes to get exclusive rewards that can be used for progressing further in the World of this classic FPP shooting game. Keep in mind that these codes will be eligible to use for a limited time period, so redeem them as soon as possible. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into a list of all the COD Mobile Redeem Codes released for September 2021.
- SX4G-73D55-RNJ7
- BFNUZILDFZ4JU43
- 170TSIINDQ9UZ
- ARPM3LUJ0JF97
- BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX
- JNQ34TEANEG9R
- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
- BMRMZBZESA
- BJUMZBZEWE
- BJMIZCZ9QD
- BJRLZBZDV8
- BJUNZBZBUA
- BJUCZBZ448
- BJMGZCZRGT
- BJMMZCZAQS
- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ
- BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8
- BGRBZBZG3K
- BLFUZBZTX
- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR
- BJUCZBZ448
- BLILZCZ5UE
- BKHDZBZ7U5
- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK
- 3EREQN8HR4KXN
- BJMJZCZ98H
- BLIKZCZNCM
- BLFUZBZTXS
How to redeem COD Mobile codes?
- Step 1: First, the players are required to open their Call of Duty game and click on the ‘profile section’.
- Step 2: Then, they need to copy the UID redeem code for September 2021.
- The UID code can be found in the ‘Player Profile’ section in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 3: Then they will need to visit the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center website.
- Step 4: Enter the UID.
- Step 5: Clear the Captcha code verification process.
- Step 6: Then click on ‘Submit’
- Step 7: Open the Call of Duty mobile app and open the in-game mailbox.
- Step 8: The free reward can be collected from this window.