COD Mobile Season 2: Checkout The Official Patch Notes For COD Mobile Season 2 Here

Call of Duty Mobile has reached its season 2 stage and the developers have released the official patch notes which will introduce new Weapons like the SP-R208 Marksman Rifle, AS Val and new maps like Shoot House & Shipment. There will also be New Game Modes that are known as Tank Battle, Gunfight: Sniper. COD mobile release date was on March 10. Continue reading the article for the Official patch notes.

COD Mobile Season 2 Patch Notes

Season 2 Battle Pass available on 3/11 UTC! New Premium Battle Pass Rewards New epic Blueprints: AS VAL – Judgement, M4LMG – Checkpoint, KRM-262 – Eagle Claw, and BK57 – Data Miner New epic Soldiers: Mace – Back For More, Mara – Awakening, Alex and Special Ops 2 – Brute New Legendary Calling Cards

New Free Battle Pass Rewards: New base weapon: AS VAL. A special rifle with a high fire rate as well as damage, the subsonic design creates a silencing effect. However, the price is paid with slow bullet speed with obvious bullet falling trajectory. Soldiers will need a lot of practice to master it. New Scorestreak: Napalm. Scorch nearby enemies and fill the battlefield with smoke.

New Events Rewards:

New challenges and missions with new rewards: New base weapon: SP-R 208, a bolt-action marksman rifle with relatively high damage and mobility. With the special attachment Bolt, the weapon will increase in accuracy and range but also decrease chambering speed. New Perk: Recon. After an enemy is killed, nearby enemies will be scanned and displayed on the mini-map.

New Rank Series Rank Series resets to Series 1. The new Series 1 starts from 2021.3 – 2021.5 New ranked mode rewards: New epic Blueprint: QXR – Roaring Steel New epic Soldier: Kreuger – Ruptured Steel

Multiplayer Additions New Maps Shoot House: The popular Modern Warfare map is now available in CODM! The map features a military training ground located in the middle of a desert, including the classic 3-route design. Join the fierce combat with your best maneuvers! Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more! Shipment – Modern: This classic map in Modern Warfare series has been renovated! The WWII-style shipment port has been is now in modern style. While fighting fiercely between containers, don’t let down the guards towards threats from above. Available for Team Death Match, Domination, Hard Point, Kill Confirmed, and more! New Featured Game Modes! Gunfight: Sniper Eliminate or capture objectives by using only acquired sniper rifles. Kilo-Bolt Action, SKS and NA45 are also available in this mode. Available on Cage, Shipment, Pine, King, and more!

Loadout New Features Blueprint Overview: Players can select and change blueprints in the Loadout conveniently by clicking the OVERVIEW icon. Recently Acquired Items: The Notification clearing icon (the exclamation mark with a slash) now shows all new items players recently acquired, including weapons, attachments, soldiers, camos, and others. Blueprints Available: Players now can see new blueprints available in Loadout.



COD mobile download is available for Android as well as iOS and it can be downloaded or updated by going to the specific app store of the respective devices.