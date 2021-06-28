COD Mobile Season 5 Release Date And Battle Pass Out Now: Detail About Upcoming Season

COD Mobile Season 5 is soon going to be launched and because of this, a number of players have been trying to get more information about this upcoming season in the game. They have been asking questions about COD Mobile Season 5 release date and its battle pass as well. To help out these players, here is all the information needed about the same.

COD Mobile Season 5 Release Date and Battle Pass

Activision has now confirmed the COD Season 5 release date and the users have been curious to know more about it. They have confirmed that the new season is going to be released by June 28 and it is going to be called In Deep Water. It is also getting some new additions like the new K9 Unit Operator Skill, the CR-56 AMAX functional weapon, Kilo Bolt-Action - Warship, and the Combat Axe - Lighthouse by reaching different tiers in the game. Because of the name, the makers are also going to bring in the new ocean-ready Operators, a new weapon, Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, CoD Points, and more to their game. Apart from this, a number of different multiplayer maps Suldal Harbor, Docks, and Aniyah Incursion are also going to be added to the game. This season will be live by June 29 at 5.30 AM IST.

The new map, Suldal Harbor is a new medium-sized map that is going to bring in new items like the shipping crates, narrow alleyways, and close-quarter interiors. On the other hand, Docks is a very small symmetrical shipyard map that is located on London’s River Thames. This map also helps the players by supporting plenty of vertical play. Apart from this, the new perk, Gung-Ho is also going to be launched and it will help the players to hip-fire, throw grenades, and reload while sprinting. Battle Royale is also going to get a new Time Traveler class and the speciality of this operator is that it can jump back in time by a few seconds to gain an advantage on the battlefield. It also has a high resistance to flashbangs and concussion grenades. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help you out with COD Mobile Season 5.

IMAGE: CALL OF DUTY TWITTER