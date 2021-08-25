Last Updated:

COD Mobile Season 7 Elite Of The Elite: New Epic Weapons, Battle Pass, Operators & More

COD Mobile Season 7 features a Special Forces–themed Battle Pass full of free and premium content, including new Operators, a new epic weapon and more.

COD Mobile Season 7 Elite of the Elite: New epic weapons, Battle pass, operators & more

Call of Duty: Mobile was one of the games that were playable in India when PUBG Mobile was banned in September 2020, and it  gained a lot of popularity during its absence. Currently, the game has launched a new season titled "Elite of the Elite" and the season comes with new weapons, maps, operators and other exciting in-game items. Keep reading to know more about COD Mobile Season 7 Battle Pass, COD Mobile Season 7 new weapons, and COD Mobile Season 7 new operators. 

 

COD Mobile Season 7 battle pass

Season 7 features a Special Forces–themed Battle Pass full of free and premium content, including new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more. In the new season, Battle Pass free tiers will be able to use the Kinetic Armor Operator Skill at tier 14. At tier 21, players will gain access to the new Hades light machine gun. The patch notes also ask players to save their weapon XP cards, so that the weapon can be customised before using it in the warfield. As mentioned by Call of Duty in the official patch notes of the Season 7 Premium Battle Pass, "Get the Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the 'Elite of the Elite' stream."

COD Mobile Season 7 new weapons

  • M4 - Outcast Vengeance
  • QXR - Prototype Omega
  • Rytec AMR - Revati 
  • DR-H Mother of Pearl
  • Hades - Shoulder Cannon

COD Mobile Season 7 new operators

  • Griggs - Sarge 
  • Charly - Huntress
  • Mil-Sim - Balkan Special ATU.
  • Demir

COD Mobile Season 7 new maps 

  • Monastery: Battle erupts at the once-peaceful Monastery, where Operators must navigate the map’s twisting walkways and clustered buildings. Featured in Frontline and Team Deathmatch.
  • Scrapyard 2019: Season 7 introduces the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare iteration of this classic map. Operators deploy to an aircraft boneyard full of scattered parts and storage sheds. Fight from the central fuselage...just watch for those incoming grenades.

COD Mobile Season 7 new lobby song

Award-winning artist and reggaeton musician Ozuna is joining the fun at Season 7 launch with a full in-game collaboration. Hear his Call of Duty: Mobile song A la Buena, el Mejor playing in the lobby and in Battle Royale vehicles throughout the season. And don’t miss out on the limited time game mode, Ozuna: Kill Confirmed. Get the chance to play as Ozuna himself in his iconic bear outfit by purchasing the Ozuna crate, featuring the Merc 5 – Ozuna Operator Skin, Calling Card – Osito En Vivo, and the Caramelo camo series.

