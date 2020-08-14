COD Mobile Season 9 Start Date Released: Here's When The New Season Is Going Live

Call Of Duty mobile has become one of the most played games all over the globe. The players have been waiting for the new season to be released. The makers recently revealed some details about their upcoming Season 9. The fans are really curious to find out when COD Season 9 is going to start. Read more to find out that is COD mobile season 9 start date.

Also Read | COD Mobile Season 9: Release Date And Other Speculated Additions

Also Read | How To Send XP Cards In COD Mobile And What Are Steps To Collect Them?

COD mobile Season 9 start date released

✊ Season 9 date confirmed: 8/16 (UTC)! — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 13, 2020

The makers recently shared a Tweet about the upcoming Season 9. They have now confirmed that COD mobile Season 9 will be active from August 16, 2020. This has certainly created much hype amongst the gaming community.

Reportedly, the makers are also going to be releasing a brand new map along with season 9. There are a lot of other additions that can be expected from COD mobile season 9. All these are just speculations that have been brought up by a number of experienced players and beta testers of Call OF Duty mobile. Here are some new additions that can be expected from COD mobile season 9.

🔁 Get ready for those ranks to reset!⁣

⁣

👍 Ranked Series 6 is coming to #CODMobile later this week! pic.twitter.com/BXdvsbsdDT — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 12, 2020

Also Read | Hide And Seek Fortnite Maps: Best Hide And Seek Creative Maps And Their Entry Codes

A new multiplayer map along with custom gun skins are supposed to be added to the game

A couple of new guns are supposed to be added to Battle royale weapon camos. For example ICR-1, KN-44, HVK-30, and QQ9.

Players will now be able to customize their own weapon using a gunsmith and then put in the load before they start the game. During the game, the gun loadout can be found inside the Airdrop.

A new class name, "Hacker" will also be introduced. The 2 main components in the Hacker class include Ice Pick and Hard Wired.

4 new maps including a few from Modern Warfare 2019

Gunsmith

10 Loadouts

14 new Battle Royale weapons

New Operator Skill

New Scorestreak

New attachments

New equipment

Apart from this addition, the ranks of every Call Of Duty player will be reset because of the new season launch. It is also said that there is a new 10v10 game mode is also being introduced and it will have a 10 min time limit because of the smaller maps and fewer players. S

ome new locations are also being added for the Battle Royale lovers including the campgrounds, dormitory, outpost and radar base. Maker shave also decided to keep the primary and secondary weapons as the same base weapon and will be categorised in Camos and Blueprints.

📍 NEW locations to #CODMobile Battle Royale are being added in the next season!



🏕 Campgrounds

🏢 Dormitory

🏔 Outpost

📡 Radar Base pic.twitter.com/dQdhBj4VRk — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 9, 2020

💪 The more players, the merrier!

💢💥 Bring on the CHAOS!



🆕 New mode, 10v10 coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/0a4rXyF1dV — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 8, 2020

Also Read | HyperScape Code Orchid CO22 Error Explained: How To Fix The Issue?

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In COD Mobile? Ways To Get Smoother Gameplay