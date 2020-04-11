COD Warzone Season 3 Update: Know What To Expect In The New Update Of COD Warzone

The new COD Warzone Season 3 update has increased the Loadout Drop prices to $10,000. The change is the result of many complaints made by the players worldwide and this is the second time when the Infinity Ward has increased its cost. However, the Loadout Drop is one of Warzone's distinctive features.
It allows players to call in an airdrop that comes with a pre-made loadout of any weapons and items that players have already unlocked and it can be incredibly useful to win the battlefield.
Apart from the Loadout, the other major change in the COD Warzone Season 3 is that the game will now display the distance between yourself and your teammates, which should help squads stay together. And the patch fixes a bug that could allow a player to become invincible if they are downed at the moment they are switching seats in the Tac Rover vehicle. Some Modern Warfare and Warzone weapons also see changes in the update. Akimbo weapons now begin with two extra magazines of ammo instead of one. There is a new Season 3 Battle Pass, too, that comes with various cosmetics and even Riley, the dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts.
Modern Warfare Season 3 Patch Notes:
General Fixes:
- Lowered the max amount of XP and score given for Decoy Grenade assists
- Backend fixes to help Memory Error 13-71 issues. If you’re still experiencing this error, please reach out to Activision Customer Support
- Fixed a bug where more than one dog would be present in the squad walk in the main multiplayer menu
- As an owner of a regiment, players could sometimes see an error when selecting another player in their regiment. This has been fixed
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to skip cutscenes in the campaign while using keyboard and mouse controls
- Fixed a bug where players were sometimes unable to see Clan Tags for other players in the Social Menu after restarting the app or going through a power cycle
- Fixed an issue where some players could encounter graphical corruptions, causing their screen to have a black ‘shadow’ that followed them. This has been fixed
- Fix for an area on St. Petrograd that lacked collision and allowed the Recon Drone to fly out of bounds
- Fixed a bug that made clan tags appear twice
- Fixed a bug that could prevent players from speaking to their team in a custom match if they switched teams after the match has started
Audio:
- Lowered the volume of the plane audio during Infil
- Lowered the audio once you enter the Gulag
- Reduced the volume of occluded far and distant weapons
- Some footstep sounds while ADS and crouched were cut short on the distance you could hear them, depending on the surface type
Weapons:
- Fixed an issue where “The Line Breaker” variant of the EBR could outperform the base version of the same weapon
- Players with the "Cherry Blossom" variant of the Akimbo handguns could have broken animations while ADS on ladders. This has been fixed
- Firing a smoke grenade with the under barrel 40mm smokescreen launcher did not emit any smoke from the grenade. This has been fixed
- Attaching the Sniper Scope to the MK2 Carbine while in the Gunsmith would show a white, opaque lens. This has been fixed.
- Tightened the pellet spread on the Slug 6-R Mags for the Model 680
- Akimbo weapons now start with 2 extra magazines of ammunition instead of 1
- Tightened up the hip spread on the VLK Rogue Shotgun
- Decreased ADS spread for shotgun slugs
- Added descriptions to slugs noting that longer barrels and chokes improve ADS accuracy
- Updating names of weapons to match weapon logos
- 725: “FTAC Equilibrium” renamed to “Cronen Equilibrium”
- SA87: “FSS SA87 Heavy Stock Pro” renamed to “XRK SA87 Heavy Stock Pro”
- RAM-7: “XRK Ranger” renamed to “FSS Ranger"
- Grau 5.56: “FSS 26.4" Archangel” renamed to “Tempus 26.4" Archangel”
Special Operations:
- Added on-screen text to call out when a player’s vehicle is damaged
- Operation Headhunter: Fix for an error that could occur after launching the drone
- Operation Headhunter: Fixed a bug where the minimap could overlap the Objectives on screen
- Fall damage is now the same in Co-Op as it is in Warzone
Battle Royale:
- Fix for players unable to self-revive in Solos
- Increased the price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $10,000
- Removed Blood Splatter and Screen Shake when being punched in the Gulag waiting area
- Removed Loss Column from BR Leaderboard and replaced with Top 10s
- Fixed issue with final circles occurring out of bounds or in undesirable areas
- Fixed issue with Armor plates and Killstreaks being unusable under certain conditions
PC:
- Several fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability
Warzone:
- They now tell you how far away you are from your teammates while in a match
- Fix for the gas mask animation interrupting and blocking players from deploying their parachute
- Various exploit fixes
- Fix for a bug where players were unable to revive teammates after getting interrupted during the initial revive animation
- Fixed a bug where players could be killed by vehicles without being near the player
- Fixed an issue that could display the incorrect rank on screen after the player’s game application had been suspended and reopened
- Fixed an issue where deploying a Recon Drone would use the VO lines for a Personal Radar. That VO was also heard by all players on the map. This has been fixed
- Fix for a bug where players could become invincible if they become downed while switching seats in a Tac Rover
- While spectating a player in the Gulag, the option to redeploy your teammate would appear onscreen even though they cannot be redeployed. This has been fixed
- If a player spectates the winning team of a BR match, the After-Action Report will display the winning team's score in the scoreboard tab. This has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug where placing a Shield Turret on a teammate could kill them
Plunder:
- Fixed a bug where players couldn’t swap out the M13 for any other weapon in the Plunder tutorial.
