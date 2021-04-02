Cold War 1.15 Patch Notes: Check Out Changelog For Cold War Update 1.15

COD Cold War is the latest installment to the Black Ops Franchise. This game has been taking the name forward by providing a riveting story and stunning gameplay performance. Cold War has been in stores for quite some time and is on a constant rise to fame. The use of adaptive triggers on the PS5 controller, DualSense is also partly responsible for the game’s rise to fame. Call of Duty is also known to add a lot of bonus content for its players. Many players want to check out the Cold War 1.15 Patch Notes.

Cold War 1.15 Patch Notes

The new season for the game has dawned and with that, the mid-season updates have started rolling out too. The Cold War Update 1.15 brings a whole set of necessary changes to the game. This update has added new items and also reworked a lot of existing items too. Check out all the changes in the Cold War Update 1.15 in the patch notes below:

Features:

Calling Card Showcase: Choose up to three Calling Cards to display in your Showcase, now available in the Player Identity menu at the Barracks.

Set as Favorite: Players can now use the “Set as Favorite” option in Create-a-Class to designate a target class for the Quick Equip feature. Weapons equipped through Quick Equip will automatically appear in this class.

Player Inspect in Lobby: Players can now inspect other players’ Operator models while in the Lobby.

Operators

Wolf: Wolf Operator Bundle now available in the Store.

UI

Addressed an issue where a pop-up message stating “Quitting with 3 or fewer players on your team will result in a loss and a ladder point penalty” could erroneously appear when attempting to join on a friend.

Multiplayer: Maps

Miami Strike: Addressed an issue where attackers/defenders could spawn on the same spawn side in CDL Custom Games.

Daily Challenges

The “Junked” Daily Challenge now tracks progress for destroying enemy Field Upgrades by interacting with them, not just by shooting them.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to players joining a match in progress in Search and Destroy.

Fixed a rare crash in Multi-Team related to radiation clouds.

CODCaster

Addressed an issue where CODCaster could be selected in non-team-based modes.

Zombies

Menus

Moved the Private Match Server Pause feature to an option in the Pause menu to allow the host of a match to apply a Blueprint from the Pause menu without inadvertently pausing the match.

Outbreak

Stability

Fixed crashes related to Krasny Soldat and zombie pathfinding.

Gameplay

Addressed an issue where a player’s vehicle would not take damage when running into Special or Elite enemies.

Addressed an issue that caused jetpack flames to appear on an HVT when their jetpack was not in use.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Addressed a progression break that could occur when killing a zombie immediately after the Surge incremented.

Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter