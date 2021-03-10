Cold War Bravo 345 Blazing Gator Error: Check Out The Latest Cold War Issue

COD Cold War has been around for some time now and it has garnered massive popularity. Cold War provides a riveting campaign and exciting multiplayer modes for the players to dive in. Sometimes the players face issues while playing the game, this could be due to bugs faced by the game or some bug in the platform the game is being played on. Players want to learn more about Cold War Bravo 345 Blazing Gator Error.

Cold War Bravo 345 Blazing Gator Error

Many players have been worried about Cold War Servers Down. This is the latest issue that is being faced by the game. Whenever the players try to reach servers, they are faced with a Blazing Gator Error Code or an Alphabet Error Code. There isn’t any solution for the Blazing Gator Error Code and the Cold War Servers are down indefinitely. Activision has taken note of this issue and will be trying to provide a solution for it at the earliest. For now, the players will have to live with Cold War Servers Down and maybe try to play the campaign again for the time being.

COD Cold War Campaign

The game is set in the early 1980s of the cold war era and revolves around a conspiracy of a peculiar character called Perseus who aims to destabilize the world. The players will be able to progress through the heavily detailed Cold War-Esque places such as Moscow, Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam through the single-player campaign of Call of Duty Black OPs Cold War.

Players will have the joy of reuniting with their favorite characters as Call of Duty Cold War brings the favorite characters such as Hudson, Mason, and Woods back for this instalment to the franchise. Call of Duty Cold War will also feature a fresh roster of Cold war era weapons for the players to enjoy.

Cold War Outbreak Easter Egg

Cold War Outbreak has its first Easter Egg spotted by the players. This new Zombies map has an easter egg which is a throwback to Call of Duty Black Ops 3. To activate this easter egg the players need to find a huge machine on the map. This machine will have a monitor on the ground and a big hole on the top. Players need to go near it and interact with it.

This machine is called the Dragon Relic. When the players activate this machine, a huge Dragon Pops up from the hole at the top and zombies start spawning around it. The players need to kill these zombies so that the Dragon can feed on them. When an ample amount of Zombies have been fed to the Dragon Relic, the machine will fly away, leaving a supply box of incredibly valuable stuff for the players. This supply box will include weapons, scorestreaks, ammo, armor, and more.