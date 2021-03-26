Cold War Crossbow Not Working? Here's Some Information About The New Weapon

Cold War is currently the latest game that was released by Call Of Duty. The gamers are certainly loving this new game but some of them are curious to know some answers about their doubts. To help these players, we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more to know about the Cold War.

Cold War Crossbow not working

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new weapons that have been in the game. They want to know answers to questions like why is their cold war crossbow not unlocking and how to unlock crossbow in the Cold War. Well, this is because the makers have added a lot of new content to their game including come new weapons. To answer some of the questions including why is their cold war crossbow not unlocking and how to unlock crossbow in the Cold War, we have managed to gather some information about the game. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into knowing more information about the crossbow in Cold Car.

The players can now get the crossbow by unlocking the One Shot, One Kill Medals in a total of 15 matches. This might be a difficult task for some players so they can even buy the Archaic Range bundle by spending some money. But some of these players have been reporting that they cannot equip this crossbow. Currently, there have been no official announcements made by the makers themselves. So waiting in for the makers to announce anything related to this issue is the most reliable option one has currently. They can also expect this bug to be fixed in an upcoming update for the game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the new game. Read more

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot.

Promo Image Source: Call Of Duty Twitter