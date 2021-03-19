Cold War Crossbow Removed: Will Crossbow Be Added Back Into Cold War?

Cold War is one of the most famous FPS games released in the year 2020 that was developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and later on published by Activision. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to find out how to get crossbow in Cold War.

Cold War Crossbow Removed

The crossbow is one of the new weapons that are hard to handle but still fun to use, even though it does not have a lot of range. All the information about this weapon are listed below:

Players have two ways to unlock the Call of Duty Cold War Crossbow across all the platforms.

The upcoming Archaic Range COD Store Bundle will be live soon The cost will be 1200 COD Points.

A new challenge pack is coming to Black Ops: Cold War and the Crossbow will be a part of it.

The R1 Shadow Hunter Challenge This will have a weapon without attachments to earn a certain number of medals Three One Shot, One Kill Medals in a total of 15 different matches.

More recent news is that this Crossbow is now removed from the game and this is because it is a new item and it got added into the game by mistake. It will soon be added back but the date is not specific

A major Call of Duty Season 2 update is also upcoming and the Crossbow could get added back during that time.

Here are the patch notes for the weekly update of Black Ops Cold War And Warzone of 18th March