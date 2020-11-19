Cold War Easter Egg: Step-By-Step Guide To Find These Unknown Easter Eggs

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been facing some issues and are hence trying to find out answers to Cold War Zombies easter egg. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to COD Cold War. Read more to know about some unknown easter eggs in the latest COD Cold War.

Also Read | How To Get Wonder Weapon In Cold War? Here's More About The New COD Release

Also Read | Cold War Glitches: Learn More About The Ray Gun Glitch In The Game

COD Cold War Easter egg

The COD players have recently been talking about the Cold War Zombies easter egg. The Die Machine mission has been trending amongst the gaming community lately. Makers have added tasks like building wonder weapons and unlocking Pack-A-Punch machine that has been a great addition to the game.

The players have also found out about the Cold War Zombies easter eggs that are available in this mode. So to help them out, we have listed down a complete step-by-step guide to unlocking Cold War Zombies easter eggs. Read more to know about Cold War Zombies.

After spawning, take out some zombies and earn points

Try and look for the locked green door

Unlock the door to the Nacht Der Untoten building using 500 points

Enter the building and climb up the stairs.

Reach towards the end of the Bedroom,

You will see the purple arrow,

Plant an explosive on the wall marked with a red cross for 1,000 points

Start moving through the new doorway towards the Crash Site

Towards the end, you will spot another purple arrow painted on a rock

Plant an explosive on the rock for 1250 points

Clear the obstruction

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively.

The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game.

The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

Also Read | Echoes Of A Cold War: Here's How To Find Key To Weapons Locker

Also Read | Cold War Prison Cabinet Code: Here's How To Unlock The Prison Cabinet