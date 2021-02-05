Cold War Firebase Z Deadshot Location: Here's How To Get This Perk

The Cold War has currently been on a rise because of the number of new updates that have been added to the game. The recent update of the new map, Firebase Z has been the talk of the town since it was released. The players have really been curious about these new changes made to the game. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Cold War Firebase Z Deadshot locations.

Cold War Firebase Z Deadshot locations

First, the players will need to reach the Pack-a-Punch and again return to the Atrium. They are then needed to look through the left side area in order to get to the Der Wunderfizz machine. A number of different perks can be bought from this machine. Players can only get perks like Elemental Pop and Deadshot Daiquiri from the Der Wunderfizz machine and not anywhere else.

Apart from that, there are no other locations we could find to get the dead shot. To help you guys, we have also uploaded a video from YouTube about the same. But if you are still not able to figure it out, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with all the Firebase Z deadshot locations and a small video that will help you to find all these locations and complete the challenge. Read more to know about Firebase Z deadshot location.

More about Cold War

The Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page.

It is called “know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics fo the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

