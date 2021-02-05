Cold War Firebase Z Perk Locations: Find All These Perks On The New Firebase Z Map

Call Of Duty’s Cold War has currently been on a rise because of the number of new updates that have been added to the game. The recent update of the new map, Firebase Z has been the talk of the town since it was released. The players have really been curious about these new changes made to the game. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather as much information as possible about the same. Read more to know about Cold War and Firebase z perk locations.

Firebase z perk locations

Currently, the players have been extremely engrossed in completing and collecting all the new additions that have been added to Cold War Zombies. The new Fire Z map has been added to the game and the players seem to love it. But recently, the players have been asking about the Firebase Z perk locations. To help them out we have managed to list all the locations for these perks in the Cold War. Apart from that, we have also posted a small video uploaded by a popular gamer on YouTube. All these can certainly help you get all the firebase Z perk locations.

Quick Revive and Der Wunderfizz Locations Firebase Z

You will be transported from the village right to the building located near the Courtyard. As soon as you reach that location, the Quick Revive perk just next to it. Then you will need to turn on your Pack-A-Punch on and turn right from the Pack-A-Punch machine. There you will be able to spot the Der Wunderfizz machine.n It is important to have this machine as it can give you all the perks on the map.

Tombstone Soda Location Firebase Z

The players will then need to find the Tombstone Soda perk that was introduced to the game way back. It was removed from the game but now it has managed to make its way to the Zombies mode in the cold war. You will first need to teleport yourself from the Village to the base. You will be able to spot the Tombstone just next to the door.

Stamin Up Location Firebase Z

You will need to take the left path as soon as you reach the helipad. Head upstairs towards the Planning Offices. After reaching there, you will need to find the Mission Control. Enter the Mission Control and head up the staircase. You will then see the Stamin Up as soon as you are on the top.

Speed Cola Location Firebase Z

Reach the helipad and head towards the middle path that will be located near the Tombstone Soda machine. You will then need to cross the barracks and head upstairs towards the Data Center. You will be able to spot the Speed Cola as soon as you enter the Data Center.

Juggernog Location Firebase Z

Reach the Helipad and head towards the Motor Pool. After itching at the location, try and search for the Military Command room. To find the Military Command Room, you will need to cross the Jungle Defense area. Enter the room and you will be able to spot the Juggernog near a staircase.

Deadshot Daiquiri and Elemental Pop

First, the players will need to reach the Pack-a-Punch and again return to the Atrium. They are then needed to look through the left side area in order to get to the Der Wunderfizz machine. A number of different perks can be bought from this machine. Players can only get perks like Elemental Pop and Deadshot Daiquiri from the Der Wunderfizz machine and not anywhere else.

