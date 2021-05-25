Cold War: Here's How To Get This Is Personal Medal In Cold War

Quick links:
IMAGE: CHARLIEINTEL TWITTER
The most recent update in Cold War has shown up and the topic of this update is 80's Action Heroes. This update honors two of the top action legends of the 80s, John Rambo from the Rambo Series and John Mclane from the Die-Hard series. With this update, various new changes have shown up in the game as well, like new weapons, skins, medals and that's just the start of things. A new Medal System has arrived in Cold War. Numerous players wish to learn how to get This is Personal Medal in Cold War.
The new Medal System in Cold War works seamlessly, players will keep earning these medals as they keep completing the associated tasks in battle. One of the event challenges called, My Hunting Knife needs the players to players to earn 25 This is Personal Medals. For this very reason, many players are scrambling to earn this Medal in Cold War. The players can earn these Medals in both Multiplayer Mode and Zombies Mode. Check out the criteria for receiving the This is Personal Medal in Cold War below:
Killing enemies with a melee weapon can be tough, so the players should approach the Zombies Mode for this challenge. Many players in multiplayer will be trying to complete the same challenge and that’s why most players are using melee weapons for their kills instead of guns at the moment in Cold War.