Cold War: Here's How To Get This Is Personal Medal In Cold War

The most recent update in Cold War has shown up and the topic of this update is 80's Action Heroes. This update honors two of the top action legends of the 80s, John Rambo from the Rambo Series and John Mclane from the Die-Hard series. With this update, various new changes have shown up in the game as well, like new weapons, skins, medals and that's just the start of things. A new Medal System has arrived in Cold War. Numerous players wish to learn how to get This is Personal Medal in Cold War.

How to get This is Personal Medal in Cold War?

The new Medal System in Cold War works seamlessly, players will keep earning these medals as they keep completing the associated tasks in battle. One of the event challenges called, My Hunting Knife needs the players to players to earn 25 This is Personal Medals. For this very reason, many players are scrambling to earn this Medal in Cold War. The players can earn these Medals in both Multiplayer Mode and Zombies Mode. Check out the criteria for receiving the This is Personal Medal in Cold War below:

Zombies: Kill seven or more enemies rapidly with a melee weapon.

Multiplayer: Kill an enemy with a melee weapon.

Killing enemies with a melee weapon can be tough, so the players should approach the Zombies Mode for this challenge. Many players in multiplayer will be trying to complete the same challenge and that’s why most players are using melee weapons for their kills instead of guns at the moment in Cold War.

Cold War Update

GLOBAL

Stability

Addressed an issue where players would sometimes crash or lose functionality if they attempted to equip a Custom Mod in the Create-a-Class menu during a match.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Standoff

Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the #3 Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.

UI

Addressed an issue that caused a black fade to play on respawn after spectating a teammate.

Addressed an issue where placeholder white boxes would show in place of the Weapon Mastery badges in the "Killed By" feed during Best Play.

ZOMBIES

Weapons

Ray Gun

Restored Pack-a-Punched Ray Gun ammo count to 40/160.

UI

Addressed an issue where the Custom Mod menu would sometimes show up blank after Pack-a-Punching a weapon.

Outbreak

Reduced the amount of damage inflicted by the Chopper Gunner against the Orda.

