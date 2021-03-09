Cold War Players Complain About Treasured Weapons Challenge Being Bugged

Cold War has been released and the fans seem to love this game. But some of them have been extremely curious about the characters in the game. Because of the hype created around it, the players have been asking a number of questions about this new Call Of Duty game and its challenges. To help the users, we have managed to answer some of those questions right here. Read more about the Cold War glitch.

Treasured Weapons challenges

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new Call of Duty Cold War. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like what is the treasured weapons bug and how to complete the treasured weapons challenge in the Cold War. This is because the makers have been adding a number of challenges to the game but some of them happen to be bugged. To help the players, we have gathered a lot more information about the Cold War challenge. This information could also help you by answering your questions like what is the treasured weapons bug and how to complete the treasured weapons challenge in the Cold War. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about the Cold War treasured weapons bug.

A number of Cold War glitches have come up after p[layers kept complaining about them on their social media accounts. Similarly, the treasured weapons challenge is one such challengee that has some issues with it. It looks like the players are not able to complete this challenge because their gun does not seem to level up. The challenge requires thee players to level up their guns. A couple of pf players have also shared their Cold War glitch experience on their social media account. Seeing the response from the players certainly indicates that the makers might fix this issue in an upcoming update. Till then waiting in for any official announcements is the best option you have.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events.

