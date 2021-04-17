Cold War Season 3 Release Date And Trailer; Verdansk Map To Get A Complete 80s Overhaul

Activision's Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is one the most popular FPS games out there and Activision has been doing a great job by adding regular content to the game to keep the players engaged. Cold War events of Season 1 and Season 2 were a huge success, but fans are already looking forward to what's coming in Cold War Season 3. Read on to know about Cold War Season 3 release date.

When Does Cold War Season 3 Start?

A few days ago, a trailer was leaked online showing details about the upcoming Cold War and Warzone Season 3. In response, Activision dropped the official trailer on Twitter and Youtube yesterday, which you can take a look at in the embedded Tweet down below. Along with the trailer, came the announcement for Cold War Season 3 release date. As per their Twitter, the Cold War and Warzone season 3 release date has been set for April 22, 2021, which is less than a week away

It's a convenient date for Cold War as the current active Battle Pass season expires on April 22 as well. Moreover, the developers Treyarch studios also shared a trailer that indicates the highly anticipated Cold War Season 3 Zombies nuke event is going to be launched soon. As per a report by PCGamer, the Cold War Season 3 Zombies Nuke event to set to go live on April 21 at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm EST / 8 pm BST as the conclusion to the Cold War Season 2, leading into season 3.

What's New in Cold War Season 3?

“Intel points to Verdansk."



After following Stitch’s trail to the cartel operation in Laos, Woods and his squad gear up to bring Adler home.#SeasonThree pic.twitter.com/63ihpIR74q — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 15, 2021

While Activision hasn't made it clear what they going to be doing for Season 3, the developers Treyarch studios dropped 2 trailers and a hint of what players can expect with the upcoming season. Firstly, it appears the Warzone Verdansk map is going to be completely overhauled. There are some spoilers on videos on Reddit that point to the new Verdansk map to be set in a 1980s period.

A leaked Reddit trailer shows popular Verdansk locations like the Stadium in an 80s setting and a completely new look. As we get closer to the release of Cold War Season 3, Activision will start to give out more info on what is going to be added into the game with season 3. Stay tuned for more news on Black Ops Cold War and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Cold War