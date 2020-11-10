Control Ultimate Edition For The Next-gen Consoles Is Now Delayed For Early 2021

Control comes under the genre of action-adventure video game which was developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by 505 Games. Originally the game was released in 2019 August for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Later on in October 2020, a cloud-based version for the Nintendo Switch was also released. Continue reading to know all about the Control Ultimate Edition latest news.

Control Ultimate Edition in 2021

This next-gen version which is also known as "Control Ultimate Edition update" is expected to have similar visuals on par with the PC version. Control is a game, which originally was a showcase for the ray tracing feature on PC, and runs decently on the base PS4/Xbox One consoles but it can be improved by a lot.

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021.



We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

Control is getting a major upgrade for the next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the players who already had the game in PS4 and Xbox One and are looking to check out the title again with an improved frame rate and ray tracing on will have to keep waiting as the earlier release date has been extended.

The Developer Remedy Entertainment made the announcement that the game was previously expected to come out during the next-gen console launch period, is now going to arrive in "early 2021". Other than this, there is no mention of an actual date, as Remedy Entertainment tweeted that they are going to require more time for ensuring that the final release is as awesome as they want it to be. The Ultimate Edition is going to comprise of the original game along with both of its expansions, The Foundation and AWE.

The AWE expansion features Alan Wake and will make the players experience the much-awaited crossover between Control and the previous game created by Remedy, Alan Wake. AWE story is going to follow Director Jesse Faden as she makes her way through the Investigations of Sector, and further investigates AWE events that occurred at Bright Falls which is the town in which Alan Wake's game story was based.

