Last Updated:

Cool ORC Names That You Can Use While Playing Engaging Online Games

Cool ORC Names that are cool, thoughtful, dangerous & more are here for you to use in your ORC account. Find out the 150+ coolest ORC names here.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
cool orc names

Released in the year 2016, ORC has significantly gained a lot of popularity between gamers. Girls, Boys, youngsters and adults, everyone loves to play this 2D interface battle game. During this time of lockdown, ORC has become an obsession for many players around the globe to spend their free time. However, many players keep searching for cool names for ORC platforms as it gives out a perfect image in front of the ORC community. If you are searching for Cool ORC names, here is a list:

50+ Cool ORC Names for Boys

  1. Kill Spree
  2. Optimal Aces
  3. Inimical Thugs
  4. Knuckle Duster
  5. Local Back Stabber
  6. Happy Killing
  7. Fear Butchers
  8. Guncap Slingbad
  9. Highlander Monk
  10. Left Divide
  11. Jack The Ripper
  12. Hog Butcher
  13. Psychedelic Servicemen
  14. Militaristic Fighting Machine
  15. Keen Team Six
  16. Junkyard Dog
  17. Fuzzy Pack
  18. Straight Gangsters
  19. Mortified Coercion
  20. Lyrical Armed Services
  21. Outrageous Dominance
  22. Brash Thugs
  23. Complex Slayers
  24. Faulty Devils
  25. Odd Hooligans
  26. Organic Punks
  27. Hungry Admirals
  28. Cloudy Perpetrator
  29. Homely Sharpshooters
  30. Odd Hooligans
  31. Ruddy Exterminators
  32. Known Warfare
  33. Purring Coercion
  34. Annoyed Power
  35. Wretched Veterans
  36. Calm Outlaws
  37. Medical Rebels
  38. Faulty Devils
  39. Glistening Prestige
  40. Hungry Admirals
  41. Championof7seas
  42. Insaneshooter
  43. Deadshot
  44. Agent47
  45. Chicken lovers
  46. Pubgstriker
  47. Destuctivevirus
  48. Evildead
  49. Pubgaddictiv
  50. Gangsterpubg
  51. Hacker

Also Read | PUBG Clan Names For All 'Pro Assassins'; Here Is A List Of All Cool Names You Need

50+ Cool ORC names for Girls 

  1. Candy Queens
  2. Rosies
  3. Killing Kissers
  4. Margolem
  5. Bloody Mary
  6. Princess of PUBG
  7. Virgin Girl
  8. Pink Leader
  9. Cinderella
  10. Padmavati
  11. Gun Digger
  12. Her Majesty
  13. Leading Light
  14. Queen Bee
  15. Battle Mistress
  16. Young Lady
  17. Winner Woman
  18. Chicky Fighter
  19. Gentle Woman
  20. Cute Crashers
  21. Headhunter
  22. DEADPØØL Girl
  23. Agent_47
  24. Thunderbeast
  25. Sniper
  26. DEATH MACHINE
  27. MADMAX
  28. Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX
  29. Bad soldier
  30. Psycho killer
  31. Championofseas
  32. Quarrelsome Strategy
  33. Hungry Admirals
  34. Cloudy Perpetrator
  35. Fuzzy Pack
  36. Straight Gangsters
  37. Mortified Coercion
  38. Lyrical Armed Service
  39. Random acts of hustle
  40. Dirty Blouses
  41. Kisses-Martini
  42. Forgo luck
  43. Vanillattack
  44. One Girl Army
  45. Flowerbean
  46. Isn't it darling
  47. Moonstruck traveller
  48. Sunshine gipsy
  49. Salts and smoothies
  50. Peonies gipsy
  51. Margo Me
  52. Fleurlovin
  53. Enjouecollectif
  54. Infinite soul
  55. Flies Loot
  56. Zulu & zephyr
  57. June Amend
  58. Kill Bill Refill

Also Read | Good ORC Names: 150+ Cool and warrior-like ORC names for Boys and Girls

50+ Awesome ORC Warrior Names for Girls and Boys

  1. Victor Dictator
  2. Ah Killed
  3. Kira Fakira
  4. Come on and die
  5. Feel Death
  6. Wolverine Sky
  7. Fly lie
  8. Doomsday
  9. Karmic Petitioner
  10. Executioner
  11. Ruby Judge
  12. Sweet but sassy
  13. Kill bill Xtreme
  14. X-Factor
  15. Xtreme Psychic
  16. HolyMoly 
  17. Reckless 
  18. Harmless Kills
  19. Oh My My
  20. Old deals
  21. Bounty Hunter
  22. Blood sucker
  23. Vampiric Strike
  24. WrathKing / WrathQueen
  25. Fear Butchers
  26. Left Divide
  27. Psychedelic Servicemen
  28. Militaristic Fighting Machine
  29. Keen Team Six
  30. Fuzzy Pack
  31. Straight Gangsters
  32. Mortified Coercion
  33. Lyrical Armed Services
  34. Outrageous Dominance
  35. Homely Sharpshooters
  36. Plain Privilege
  37. Brash Thugs
  38. Nutty Domination
  39. Hungry Admirals
  40. Cloudy Perpetrator
  41. Militaristic Fighting Machine
  42. Keen Team Six
  43. PUBJESUS
  44. Lone_Ranger
  45. Dark Warrior
  46. XxGoldenWariorxX
  47. Draw Ranger
  48. Wind Ranger
  49. Kill Steal
  50. Hungry Gunny
  51. Play Slay Yay

Also Read | Cool PUBG names for boys and girls to make your player stand out

Also Read | Female ORC Names: 150+ Funny And Cute Names For Female Warriors

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all