Coronavirus: 'Psych!' emerges as favourite game during lockdown

Coronavirus fear has escalated, leaving people all over the world in isolation, following strict lockdown restrictions and curfews in many nations. Confined to the walls of their house, people have an ample amount of alone-time to themselves. Following the situation, while some people have come up with quirky ideas to keep their spirits high, others have been investing their time playing online games, among which, 'Psych!' happens to be the most popular.

Psych! sensation

Released years back by the famous American comedian, Ellen DeGeneres had come up with the sensational game, 'Psych! Outwit Your Friends'. It happens to be an exciting new party game that can be played with multiple users at one time. Lately, the game has garnered a huge count of dedicated players, absolutely spending quality time playing it.

I've got exciting news if you love my free game Psych! Now you can play against the world's best player. Me. https://t.co/yCH5WbTjlU pic.twitter.com/Y323cgOkhu — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 26, 2017

Available for both Android and IOS users, the game requires choosing from a variety of fun categories wherein each player makes up fake information mixed up with true answers followed by another user catching your lie. The game that happens to be perfect for game nights, road trips and during all random times, has now become most sought after while people continue to be gripped in home isolation and lockdown. For participating, users only require to share a code that they received on their devices and that's the start to the long gaming session.

Netizens' favourite

The game has emerged out to be the most favourite game besides being one of the most played by people worldwide. Netizens absolutely love spending their time playing Psych!, while most of us presently continue to be gripped in a lockdown-state. Many people also took to Twitter to share their details and love for the game.

I had a fun time yesterday Zooming with my family. All of my living siblings plus my parents on one Zoom call. We played Outburst and Ellen DeGeneres’ Psych! game. It was the first time we had all talked at once since July. (My brother and I live 1000+ miles away from my parents) — Tyler Ransom (@tyleransom) March 23, 2020

join my psych game the code is blew crux — ziva|team bald (@beatlesjrpg) March 20, 2020

Chronicles of Quarantine Activities Day 7: Leg painting, tiktok making (https://t.co/cGq0HVU12L), virtual family game nighting (#psych!) pic.twitter.com/Ku32oyh6Dy — Anamaria Evans (@animal_6) March 23, 2020

who fancies a massive psych game in quarantine then — anna (@anna_suffolk) March 20, 2020

So... Psych is the new IT game, huh? — ricardito (@rsantanafonseca) March 18, 2020

ellen!! @TheEllenShow psych isnt working 😭😭😭 it’s our quarantine game pls help 😭 — ken (@kennyellend) March 21, 2020

LAST GAME OF THE NIGHT AND I'M SO HAPPY https://t.co/wvXlGR6Yz5



THANKS YALL @ISmoochdragons @Jezekin (IDK PSYCH'S TWITTER IF HE EVEN HAS ONE) pic.twitter.com/bc0megM8re — Apollo (@ApolloWolfy) March 25, 2020

