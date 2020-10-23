Crown Tundra Not Downloading: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About DLC

Crown Tundra is the second DLC (downloadable content) expansion pack of Pokemon Sword and Shield which was released on October 22, Thursday. Pokemon Sword and Shield is a 2019 RPG that was developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform.

Crown Tundra Not Downloading - How To Download Crown Tundra

Initially, when some of the players tried to download crown tundra from the eShop, there was an announcement or an advertisement for purchasing the entire Expansion Pass. But since the release date in EU countries was stated to be 23rd, so even if the DLC was visible, it wasn't available for download before the scheduled date. The company also confirmed that the exact time is not confirmed; it could be live a few hours earlier or even delayed by a few hours.

This is image is floating around and people are saying this is the release time for The Crown Tundra (13:00 JST).



This is NOT the confirmed time. It's just an estimation from a Japanese fan about the latest possible release time (being 12 AM ET). pic.twitter.com/r3PVVkpRtU — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 22, 2020

Here are the patch notes for version 1.3.0 of Pokemon Sword and Shield's 2nd DLC (Released on October 23, 2020):

Part 2, The Crown Tundra, has been released as downloadable content Customers who have purchased the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass can now explore The Crown Tundra

Additional Pokémon now appear Even if you have not purchased the expansion pass, you can find additional Pokémon through online gameplay.

Other updates Fixed a number of issues so that gameplay is more enjoyable.



How to Get Crown Tundra

The Pokémon Sword and Shield's DLC Crown Tundra can be accessed by purchasing the Expansion Pass, followed by updating the game, and then just following some of the steps mentioned below. Players should try to manually update their game if the automatic update doesn't start.

First, load the saved game. Now after purchasing the DLC and updating the game with the latest available update, players will be given a Crown Pass automatically. This they can use at the Wedgehurst Station to access the new area.

The next step is to fly to Wedghehurst locations then enter the train station. Now there will be a man next to the PokeMart, talk to him about taking a train to the Crown Tundra Station.

Now players will be able to leave for The Crown Tundra, as the train will take them there. Also, the crown tundra size for download is similar to that of Isle of Armor.

