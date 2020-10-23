Crown Tundra Not Downloading: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About DLC

Quick links:
Crown Tundra is the second DLC (downloadable content) expansion pack of Pokemon Sword and Shield which was released on October 22, Thursday. Pokemon Sword and Shield is a 2019 RPG that was developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform.
Also read | Genshim Impact Prototype Rancour Vs Iron Sting: Compare These Swords Right Here
Also read | Where Is Watchtower North? Know How To Activate This Gravity Lift
Initially, when some of the players tried to download crown tundra from the eShop, there was an announcement or an advertisement for purchasing the entire Expansion Pass. But since the release date in EU countries was stated to be 23rd, so even if the DLC was visible, it wasn't available for download before the scheduled date. The company also confirmed that the exact time is not confirmed; it could be live a few hours earlier or even delayed by a few hours.
This is image is floating around and people are saying this is the release time for The Crown Tundra (13:00 JST).— Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 22, 2020
This is NOT the confirmed time. It's just an estimation from a Japanese fan about the latest possible release time (being 12 AM ET). pic.twitter.com/r3PVVkpRtU
Here are the patch notes for version 1.3.0 of Pokemon Sword and Shield's 2nd DLC (Released on October 23, 2020):
Also read | Genshin Impact Prototype Rancour Details That You Need To Know
The Pokémon Sword and Shield's DLC Crown Tundra can be accessed by purchasing the Expansion Pass, followed by updating the game, and then just following some of the steps mentioned below. Players should try to manually update their game if the automatic update doesn't start.
Also read | Pumpkin Hunt In Fortnite Creative: Know More About The New Fortnitemares Challenge
Promo Image Credits: Nintendo