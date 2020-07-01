Crucible Steps Back Into Closed Beta Just Weeks After Official Release

The Amazon Games' studio Relentless is pulling back its much-hyped free-to-play team-based PvP action shooter Crucible back into closed beta after releasing the game on May 20. The game is a team-based online third-person shooter game that allows users to take on other players as aliens, humans, and robot hunters.

The game was believed to be one of the best launches from Relentless who was looking to capitalise on the surging video game market and take on the likes of massively popular game titles such as League of Legends and Fortnite.

Why is Crucible back in closed beta?

The game developers have taken the unusual step to throw the game into closed beta and take it off the Steam storefront, meaning that new users won’t be able to download or access the game anymore. In a recent blog post, Crucible franchise lead Colin Johanson stated that the company has now shifted its focus on offering the best possible experience for their user base and will continue to make the video game better. This indicates that the Crucible will now be reverting to its pre-release state which will allow the developer more time and space to implement the much-needed changes to the game before planning a more robust launch for the title.

The studio is also planning to work on new features more aggressively and also gain more feedback from existing users who have already downloaded the game after its release and are still active. As such, users who have the game installed on their systems can continue playing Crucible during this beta phase, as the company is only locking out new users.

One of the biggest reasons behind the game’s failure is that it wasn’t able to generate much positive traction since its official launch. The Verge recently reported that Crucible features lackluster characters, combat, and the art style has made the video game largely forgettable. It addition, the game is also believed to suffer from some identity crisis as it attempts to be a bit of everything at the same time. One can now hope that the Studio’s decision will actually help the title closely evolve in line with the players' feedback.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store