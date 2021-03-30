Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Update Notes: Patch Notes Now Finally Revealed For 1.2 Update

Cyberpunk 2077's latest patch of 1.2 has been finally released and these include changes in every category including Environment and levels, Cinematic design, Graphics, audio, animation, UI, Stability and performance, Miscellaneous additions along with PC specific and console-specific changes. Continue reading the article for the patch notes on the Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Notes for 1.2 Update

The number of changes in this update is extremely huge and therefore only the most important have been listed in this article. The entire list of changes and fixes for the Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.2 can be found here.

Gameplay

The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased.

New Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings. Allows reducing steering speed for all vehicles, on all input devices. Particularly useful for keyboard users.

Adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably.

Unstuck Rocking/Rotating feature added to all vehicles. Use Left Stick or A/D W/S or LShift/LCtrl to engage rocking and rotating to stuck/beached vehicles to try and free them.

Minor driving model tune revisions to some vehicles to improve steering, cure excessive body roll and oversteer.

Fixed an issue where aiming while under the effect of the "Berserk" cyberware moved the crosshair with no input from the player.

Adjusted fire rate of the helicopter turret in Love Like Fire.

Police vehicles will no longer immediately despawn after getting into Kerry's car during Rebel! Rebel!

Fixed an issue where Projectile Launch System had no cooldown.

Bump reaction for friendly NPCs has been disabled.

Fixed an issue where grappled enemies played voice lines as if the player bumped into them.

Using Zetatech Sandevistan MK. 1 cyberware now correctly slows time.

Player can no longer cancel fall damage by performing a slide action when about to fall from greater heights

It is no longer possible to perform Gorilla Arms finishers against civilians.

Fixed an issue where V could get pushed too far by a speeding vehicle.

Quests

Posters in Stadium Love can no longer be destroyed before the contest (which could lead to blocked progression).

They Won't Go When I Go now updates properly if V leaves the studio early.

Fixed inability to draw weapons at the Poppy Farm during The Hunt.

Fixed an issue where using grapple on gang members could break progression in Stadium Love.

The Pickup no longer gets blocked if Dum Dum dies at the exact same time as the last enemy.

The Pickup no longer gets blocked if the player attacks Maelstrom before entering All Foods.

It's now possible to download eddies from cracked Militech's shard if it was not used during The Pickup.

The penthouse from Path of Glory can no longer be accessed earlier in the game.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual now triggers properly, regardless of which way the player approaches the quest area.

Takemura's appearance is now present in the holocall in Life During Wartime.

Fixed an issue where Rogue would keep repeating the same dialogue line in Never Fade Away.

Open World

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the objective for destroying flamingos if they were destroyed before the objective was active in Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado.

Collisions will no longer fail to stream in randomly during driving, which could lead to V driving into buildings and falling out of the world.

Destructibles will no longer become indestructible after loading a save.

Fixed an issue where some NCPD Hustles were not marked as finished after looting the objective container.

Fixed an issue where achievements for completing district activities were not always unlocked.

Failing Gig: No Fixers will no longer block The Wasteland achievement.

Fixed an issue where completed NCPD Hustles were not always counted properly towards The Jungle achievement.

Fixed an issue where collecting the additional reward did not end the Gig properly in Gig: No Fixers.

Image Source: CD Projekt RED