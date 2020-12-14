Cyberpunk 2077 Beat On The Brat Rancho Coronado: Know About All The 7 Objectives

Beat on the Brat Rancho Coronado is one of the side quests in Cyberpunk 2077 in which the player needs to finish seven objectives to finish a mission known as Epistrophy. All the lifepaths are supported for this side quest. Continue reading to find out about these objectives and the latest update.
Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat Rancho Coronado
Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado is a side quest which is introduced in Act 2. It becomes available during Epistrophy and is one of the 7 Side Jobs that is required to complete it. Here are all the objectives:
- 1 - Find the Delamain cab in Rancho Coronado.
- 2 - Approach the Delamain cab.
- 3 - Stay within signal range. This one's driving around the vicinity. Stay close to it until your conversation is finished.
- 4 - Destroy the flamingos. Destroy 8 flamingos marked on your map.
- 5 - Talk to the divergent Delamain.
- 6 - Wait for Delamain to call.
- 7 - Talk to Delamain. Answer Delamain's call to receive eddies and complete the job.
Cyberpunk 2077 Update
The hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 arrived on 11th December which fixed a lot of issues that the players were facing since the launch. Here are all the changes:
- Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
- Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.
- Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.
- Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.
- Performance & Stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes.
- Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.
- PC-specific
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.
- Console-specific
- Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.
- Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.
