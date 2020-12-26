Cyberpunk 2077 Bottoms Up Braindance Guide: Check Out This Walkthrough For The Mission

Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery with options for melee and ranged combat.

The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know all about the bottoms up advertisement in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Bottoms Up

There are many things that aren't featured too prominently in Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative, but it’s plastered everywhere else: billboards, posters and street signs. You’ll see ads for ‘Bottoms Up’, a braindance episode which features a woman showing herself to a man’s delighted face. You’ll have three objectives as you arrive:

Examine the braindance in Analysis Mode to find the Relic.

Scan the apartment’s security systems. [Optional]

Watch the whole recording from Evelyn’s point of view. [Optional]

Cyberpunk 2077 Walkthrough

Prologue Prologue - Select Your Life Path Choice The Nomad - Life Path The Street Kid - Life Path The Corpo -Life Path Practice Makes Perfect The Rescue The Gig (Side Gig)

Act 1 The Ripperdoc The Ride The Information The Pickup The Heist Love Like Fire

Act 2 Playing for Time Automatic Love The Space In Between Disasterpiece Double Life M'ap Tann Pelen I Walk the Line Transmission Never Fade Away Ghost Town Lightning Breaks Life During Wartime Down on the Street Play It Safe Gimme Danger Search and Destroy Tapeworm

Act 3 Nocturne Op55N1 Ending: Taking Matters Into Your Own Hands Path of Least Resistance Ending: Hanako Arasaka Last Caress Totalimmortal Where Is My Mind Ending: Rogue's Path For Whom The Bell Tolls Knockin' On Heaven's Door All Along The Watchtower New Dawn Fades Panam's Ending We Gotta Live Together Forward To Death Belly Of The Beast New Dawn Fades Path of Glory Secret Ending: Don't Fear the Reaper Path of Glory



