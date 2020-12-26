Cyberpunk 2077 Bottoms Up Braindance Guide: Check Out This Walkthrough For The Mission

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery with options for melee and ranged combat.
The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Here, you will know all about the bottoms up advertisement in Cyberpunk 2077.
There are many things that aren't featured too prominently in Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative, but it’s plastered everywhere else: billboards, posters and street signs. You’ll see ads for ‘Bottoms Up’, a braindance episode which features a woman showing herself to a man’s delighted face. You’ll have three objectives as you arrive:
