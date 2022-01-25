Dark Souls: Why were the PC game's servers taken offline, another cyberattack?

Dark Souls III was launched in 2016 and it is a role-playing action game. The game was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. However, the first Dark Souls video game was launched back in 2011 and it has been successful among players around the world. Unfortunately, the game servers have been taken down due to the presence of a remote code execution bug.

On January 23, 2022, Dark Souls announced that PvP servers for three titles in the gaming series: Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, have been temporarily taken down. This has been done so that the team can investigate the recent reports. The tweet also adds that servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join the other servers in the downtime. In a follow-up tweet, Dark Souls also clarified that the downtime is only effective for the Windows version of the game and does not affect PvP servers for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.



We apologize for this inconvenience. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

Dark Souls server status - is the game back online?

According to several reports, the Dark Souls Windows version has a remote code execution bug. This bug can allow hackers to gain complete access to a computer system. Kaspersky researchers also explain how the bug can "allows an attacker to execute almost any program on the victim's computer, so they're able to steal confidential data or execute any program they wish." In other words, the RCE bug in the Dark Souls Windows version can install malware, access private information or access resources of the machine for cryptocurrency mining. As of 07:45 PM IST on January 25, 2022, the game is not back online and there is no update from the developers as well.

The issue with Dark Souls III was highlighted by SkeleMann, who is a fan of the game. As warned by him, "on PC there is a new, very serious exploit plaguing Dark Souls 3 which can cause lasting damage to your computer." Adding to it, SkeleMann said that "this could brick your PC, let your lodging information be shared or execute programs in the background, like a trojan horse." The bug was also demonstrated on the stream of a player who goes by the name The_Grim_Sleeper, wherein an unknown party launched a PowerShell script on the streamer's gaming computer. In a way, this is a cyberattack targeting the users who like to play the game. Stay tuned for more gaming news.

Image: PLAYSTATION