Darkest Dungeon System Requirements To Experience A Smooth Gameplay

Darkest Dungeon is a role-playing video game from developer Red Hook Studios, marketed by Merge Games. The game is available in Microsoft Windows, OS X, Playstation 4, Playstation Vita, and Linux. Xbox One, Nintendo switch.

In the darkest dungeon gameplay, a player inherits an estate from a supposed ancestor and tries to find wealth and hidden money from this manor. But during the procedure, the player somehow releases the corrupted spirit of their ancestors or the symbol of chaos. Hence, as the manor owner, he must assemble a team of heroes to destroy the threat.

The darkest dungeon gameplay is both a turn-based combat game as a real-time movement game where each hero plays in each turn. The game's distinct feature is that each hero has a stress meter, and the stress level increases as they battle new threats.

The darkest dungeon size is 2.7 GB. That means, the game surprisingly does not take a lot of space on any device. If you are interested in playing this video game, here are the darkest dungeon system requirements-

For Windows computers, the minimum requirements are-

Darkest Dungeon minimum requirements

Memory:2 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8200M G

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

Darkest Dungeon File Size:2 GB

OS: Windows XP

But, if you want to play the game properly and enjoy its graphics to the fullest, the recommended darkest dungeon system requirements are-

OS: Windows 7+

Memory: 4 GB RAM

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0 GHz or Athlon 64 X2 Dual-core 4200+ processor

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

GPU: Radeon X1900 GT (minimum)

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

For Mac OS X users, the requirements are-

Minimum requirements:

OS: OSX 10.9+

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

The recommended darkest dungeon pc requirements for OS X-

OS: OSX 10.9+

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

This game is also available on Linux. If you want to play it on your device, check if it fulfills the darkest dungeon system requirements-

Minimum criteria-

OS: Ubuntu 18.04

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

recommended features-

OS: Ubuntu 18.04

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Open GL 3.2+ Compliant

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p, 16:9 recommended

These are the darkest dungeon pc requirements. If your device fulfills all these specifications, you can easily play the game.

How to download this game?

The darkest dungeon download link is available on Red Hook Studios, Inc. Mac studios, Microsoft store and steam, and on epic games. You can easily download it from there. Make sure your device has enough free space to support the darkest dungeon size.

Minimum configuration for Darkest Dungeon for android users

Although darkest dungeon is not available on android, it is available for iOS users. You can find the darkest dungeon download link in the app store. The minimum configuration is iOS 9.0 or advanced.