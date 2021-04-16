Last Updated:

Days Gone Biggest Horde: How To Defeat The Old Sawmill Horde In The Game

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Days Gone has become one of the most known action-adventure games currently and the players are certainly loving it. The game has a number of side missions where the users are required to take down the Hordes available in the game. The players have recently been trying to figure out the biggest horde in the game. So we have gathered some information about the same. Read more about Days Gone biggest horde.

Days Gone Biggest Horde

The biggest horde in the game is the Old Sawmill Horde. The players will  come across this Horde during the mission called “I'll Save Some for You”. This required the players to clear out the Sawmill Horde that happens to be the biggest Horde battle available in the game. The best option to defeat the biggest Horde in the game is by  using the stealth mode in the game.  You can also try to find a bush near the barn. This is exactly the bush where the Freakers live. You can try and plant the explosives and bombs right there to defeat the Horde. Hide and even try to lure them with the help of a distraction so that you can throw the Molotovs and napalms easily. This can be the best bet at defeating the biggest Horde in Days Gone.

Apart from this, we have also managed to list all the Hordes available in the game and also list a video that was uploaded by a popular gamer about all the hordes in Days Gone. This video shows you all the locations where one can find these hordes in the game.

All Hordes in Days Gone

  • Grotto Caves Horde
  • White King Mine Horde
  • Death Train Horde
  • Horse Lake Horde
  • O'Leary Mountain Horde
  • Little Bear Lake Horde
  • Cascade Highway Horde
  • Proxy Falls Horde
  • Shadow Lake Horde
  • Marion Forks Horde
  • Belknap Crater Horde
  • The Lava Arch Horde
  • Twin Craters Horde
  • Bear Creek Hot Spring Horde
  • Patjens Lakes Horde
  • River Flow Farms Horde
  • Sherman's Camp Horde
  • Metolius Lava Cave Horde
  • Westfir Horde
  • Wapinita Road Horde
  • Berley Lake Horde
  • Mt. Bailey Horde
  • McLeod Ridge Horde
  • Rimview Ranch Horde
  • Beaver Marsh Rest Stop Horde
  • Sagebrush Point Horde
  • Mt. Scott Ski Resort Horde
  • Beasley Lake Horde
  • Solomon Hill Horde
  • Chemult Station Horde
  • Chemult Community College Horde
  • Cascade Lakes Rail Line Horde
  • Groose Gardens Horde
  • Rum Rye Gulch Horde
  • Juniper Ridge Horde
  • Friendship Ridge Horde
  • Lobert Draw Ridge Horde

