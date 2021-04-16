Days Gone Biggest Horde: How To Defeat The Old Sawmill Horde In The Game

Days Gone has become one of the most known action-adventure games currently and the players are certainly loving it. The game has a number of side missions where the users are required to take down the Hordes available in the game. The players have recently been trying to figure out the biggest horde in the game. So we have gathered some information about the same. Read more about Days Gone biggest horde.

Days Gone Biggest Horde

The biggest horde in the game is the Old Sawmill Horde. The players will come across this Horde during the mission called “I'll Save Some for You”. This required the players to clear out the Sawmill Horde that happens to be the biggest Horde battle available in the game. The best option to defeat the biggest Horde in the game is by using the stealth mode in the game. You can also try to find a bush near the barn. This is exactly the bush where the Freakers live. You can try and plant the explosives and bombs right there to defeat the Horde. Hide and even try to lure them with the help of a distraction so that you can throw the Molotovs and napalms easily. This can be the best bet at defeating the biggest Horde in Days Gone.

Apart from this, we have also managed to list all the Hordes available in the game and also list a video that was uploaded by a popular gamer about all the hordes in Days Gone. This video shows you all the locations where one can find these hordes in the game.

All Hordes in Days Gone

Grotto Caves Horde

White King Mine Horde

Death Train Horde

Horse Lake Horde

O'Leary Mountain Horde

Little Bear Lake Horde

Cascade Highway Horde

Proxy Falls Horde

Shadow Lake Horde

Marion Forks Horde

Belknap Crater Horde

The Lava Arch Horde

Twin Craters Horde

Bear Creek Hot Spring Horde

Patjens Lakes Horde

River Flow Farms Horde

Sherman's Camp Horde

Metolius Lava Cave Horde

Westfir Horde

Wapinita Road Horde

Berley Lake Horde

Mt. Bailey Horde

McLeod Ridge Horde

Rimview Ranch Horde

Beaver Marsh Rest Stop Horde

Sagebrush Point Horde

Mt. Scott Ski Resort Horde

Beasley Lake Horde

Solomon Hill Horde

Chemult Station Horde

Chemult Community College Horde

Cascade Lakes Rail Line Horde

Groose Gardens Horde

Rum Rye Gulch Horde

Juniper Ridge Horde

Friendship Ridge Horde

Lobert Draw Ridge Horde

