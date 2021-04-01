Days Gone Trophy: Here's What Players Need To Do To Earn Themselves A Platinum

Days Gone is a definitive Survival game, players will play as Deacon, who is a criminal rider and an abundance tracker. Players need to make do with this character on the island with a collection of homicidal zombies. The principle focus on the major parts in the game is to improvise, adjust and survive. They should slaughter swarms of zombies, make new assets for themselves and rummage for helpful things for their excursion. Numerous players want to check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide.

Days Gone Trophy Guide

The Trophy Guide for Days Gone will help the players learn the number of Trophies they need to collect to reach 100% completion and get their hands on the Platinum Trophy. The players will also understand which aspects of the game hold what types of trophies for them with the help of this guide. The players need to collect 46 Trophies in total for 100% Completion which includes 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and 1 Platinum Trophy. Check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide below:

Story

One Percenter Just a Flesh Wound Special Delivery The Ends and the Means Lost and Found Brothers in Arm Take Back Your Name Riding NOMAD Hold on Tight It's Getting Cold Outside Morior Invictus I've Been Waiting for This Days Done Ambush Camp Hunter Infestation Exterminator Marauder Camp Hunter World's End One Down Farewell Drift This is a Knife Ghost of Farewell Old Reliable Variety is the Spice of Life Farewell Original First Time Buyer Burnout Apocalypse The Art of Bike Repair You've Got Red on You Lend Me Your Ears Finders Keepers Wannabe Fortune Hunter The Broken Roadshow Surviving isn't Living Better Living through Chemistry Performance Enhanced Best Friends Forever Best Friends Forever (For Life) Make it Rain Welcome to the Party, Pal Kitchen Courier Don't Stop Me Now I'm Out of Control There's No Stopping Me Mr. Fahrenheit Go Kick Rocks D.I.Y. Oregonian

PS Plus April 2021

The games for PS Plus April 2021 have been announced and that is why the chatter around Days Gone has increased. Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are the three free games that PS Plus subscribers will be receiving in the month of April. Players have the time from the 6th of April to the 3rd of May to add these games to their libraries, after that date the games won’t remain free to download anymore.

PS Plus is a PlayStation exclusive subscription that the players of this platform can opt for. One of the biggest points for having the PS Plus subscription is that most online games need the players to pay for this subscription. Along with that the players receive games like these for free every month too. PS Plus also provides the players with special discounts and other offers in the PlayStation Store too.

Promo Image Source: PlayStation Twitter