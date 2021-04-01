Last Updated:

Days Gone Trophy: Here's What Players Need To Do To Earn Themselves A Platinum

Days Gone is a difficult game with a set of trophies that players can try and unlock for 100% completion. Check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide here.

Days Gone is a definitive Survival game, players will play as Deacon, who is a criminal rider and an abundance tracker. Players need to make do with this character on the island with a collection of homicidal zombies. The principle focus on the major parts in the game is to improvise, adjust and survive. They should slaughter swarms of zombies, make new assets for themselves and rummage for helpful things for their excursion. Numerous players want to check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide.

Days Gone Trophy Guide

The Trophy Guide for Days Gone will help the players learn the number of Trophies they need to collect to reach 100% completion and get their hands on the Platinum Trophy. The players will also understand which aspects of the game hold what types of trophies for them with the help of this guide. The players need to collect 46 Trophies in total for 100% Completion which includes 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and 1 Platinum Trophy. Check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide below:

Story

  1. One Percenter
  2. Just a Flesh Wound
  3. Special Delivery
  4. The Ends and the Means
  5. Lost and Found
  6. Brothers in Arm
  7. Take Back Your Name
  8. Riding NOMAD
  9. Hold on Tight
  10. It's Getting Cold Outside
  11. Morior Invictus
  12. I've Been Waiting for This
  13. Days Done
  14. Ambush Camp Hunter
  15. Infestation Exterminator
  16. Marauder Camp Hunter
  17. World's End
  18. One Down
  19. Farewell Drift
  20. This is a Knife
  21. Ghost of Farewell
  22. Old Reliable
  23. Variety is the Spice of Life
  24. Farewell Original
  25. First Time Buyer
  26. Burnout Apocalypse
  27. The Art of Bike Repair
  28. You've Got Red on You
  29. Lend Me Your Ears
  30. Finders Keepers
  31. Wannabe Fortune Hunter
  32. The Broken Roadshow
  33. Surviving isn't Living
  34. Better Living through Chemistry
  35. Performance Enhanced
  36. Best Friends Forever
  37. Best Friends Forever (For Life)
  38. Make it Rain
  39. Welcome to the Party, Pal
  40. Kitchen Courier
  41. Don't Stop Me Now
  42. I'm Out of Control
  43. There's No Stopping Me
  44. Mr. Fahrenheit
  45. Go Kick Rocks
  46. D.I.Y. Oregonian

PS Plus April 2021

The games for PS Plus April 2021 have been announced and that is why the chatter around Days Gone has increased.  Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are the three free games that PS Plus subscribers will be receiving in the month of April. Players have the time from the 6th of April to the 3rd of May to add these games to their libraries, after that date the games won’t remain free to download anymore.

PS Plus is a PlayStation exclusive subscription that the players of this platform can opt for. One of the biggest points for having the PS Plus subscription is that most online games need the players to pay for this subscription. Along with that the players receive games like these for free every month too. PS Plus also provides the players with special discounts and other offers in the PlayStation Store too.

