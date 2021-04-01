Days Gone Trophy: Here's What Players Need To Do To Earn Themselves A Platinum

Quick links:
Source: PlayStation Twitter
Days Gone is a definitive Survival game, players will play as Deacon, who is a criminal rider and an abundance tracker. Players need to make do with this character on the island with a collection of homicidal zombies. The principle focus on the major parts in the game is to improvise, adjust and survive. They should slaughter swarms of zombies, make new assets for themselves and rummage for helpful things for their excursion. Numerous players want to check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide.
The Trophy Guide for Days Gone will help the players learn the number of Trophies they need to collect to reach 100% completion and get their hands on the Platinum Trophy. The players will also understand which aspects of the game hold what types of trophies for them with the help of this guide. The players need to collect 46 Trophies in total for 100% Completion which includes 28 Bronze, 15 Silver, 2 Gold, and 1 Platinum Trophy. Check out the Days Gone Trophy Guide below:
The games for PS Plus April 2021 have been announced and that is why the chatter around Days Gone has increased. Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are the three free games that PS Plus subscribers will be receiving in the month of April. Players have the time from the 6th of April to the 3rd of May to add these games to their libraries, after that date the games won’t remain free to download anymore.
Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are your PS4 PlayStation Plus games for April, with Oddworld: Soulstorm also available for PS5: https://t.co/WlVLGGMOQg pic.twitter.com/nRH2euYAn1March 31, 2021
PS Plus is a PlayStation exclusive subscription that the players of this platform can opt for. One of the biggest points for having the PS Plus subscription is that most online games need the players to pay for this subscription. Along with that the players receive games like these for free every month too. PS Plus also provides the players with special discounts and other offers in the PlayStation Store too.