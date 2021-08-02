Dead Space Reamke Team Brings In Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Game Director, Eric Baptizat

EA has been working on coming up with games for the new generation consoles. Their Dead Space has become one of the most awaited releases of the gaming community. This is mostly because of the internet around the original Dead Space franchise that was started in 2008. The makers are currently planning to do the same by coming up with a remake of the original game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to get some more information about this new game. To help the users, here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game director brought in for Dead Space Remake

The makers of this game are currently working on coming up with a Dead Space remake for its users. This game is going to be supported by an EA Motive and built with the latest version of EA’s Frostbite engine for both PC and next-gen consoles. According to a source by VGC, Ubisoft veteran Eric Baptizat had joined EA Motive earlier this year. His LinkedIn profile recently confirmed that the ex Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game director is currently working on this Dead Space remake. Seeing an experienced director being brought on for the highly anticipated project shows how important this project is for EA. Baptizat was also brought in as lead game designer on various Ubisoft titles, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed Origins, between 2005 and 2018. Apart from this, the makers have also released a new gameplay trailer for their game.

More about Dead Space Remake

There has been a lot of information released about the upcoming games of EA during their latest EA Play Live 2021 event. The trailer of Dead Space has been much talked about among the gamers. After looking at this trailer, gamers have been wanting to learn more about this game but nothing official has been released about it. Only an initial announcement was made by EA about this title. The makers are supposed to release new updates about the release of this game during any upcoming EA live event. Since the game is still in its initial stages of development, it is safe to assume that the game will be released by 2022 or later.