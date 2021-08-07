Dead Space Remake Leaks Confirm Delay In Game Release; Learn More About This EA Title

EA has constantly been working towards releasing a new Dead Space remake for its players. Recent rumours about the game suggest that the developers are already working on releasing this new game which was supposed to be released later this year. But recent news from GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb says that "sources familiar with development" of this game claim that the release is scheduled for a "fall 2022" release. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this latest Dead Space game. Here is all the information on the internet about Electronic Arts’ upcoming title. Read more.

Dead Space remake release delayed

According to reports from Grubb EA is planning to launch this game during the 2023 fiscal year. Keep in mind that Electronic Arts have not released any official statement about it and everything could just be speculation from the experts. The makers have acknowledged this situation but, are still not willing to release anything about the Dead Space remake release date. This could be because the game is still under the starting development process and they do not want to give away anything at such early stages. It is also believable because the makers have just confirmed the existence of this game during the EA Play Live 2021 event. The experts suggest that The Game Awards in December might be the best platform to release a game like this.

More about the Dead Space remake

According to a source by VGC, Dead Space makers have managed to bring in Ubisoft veteran Eric Baptizat for their game. His Linked In profile also confirmed that he is currently working on this Dead Space remake. It is certainly exciting to see an experienced director being brought on for the highly anticipated project. It shows how important this project is for EA and their next generation of games. Baptizat has worked as a lead game designer on various Ubisoft titles, including Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, and Assassin’s Creed Origins, between 2005 and 2018. No other information has been released about this game. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.