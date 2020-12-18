Death Stranding Cyberpunk 2077: Know All About This Collaboration Update

Death Stranding is an action game developed by Kojima Productions. It is the first game from director Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions after their split from Konami in 2015. It was released by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019 and by 505 Games for Windows in July 2020. Continue reading to know more about Death Stranding Easter Egg.

Cyberpunk 2077 Death Stranding Update

The Death Stranding update has added six new missions that feature characters and lore from the Cyberpunk 2077 game of CD Projekt. There are new items and a new hacking function, as well. As of now, this is going to be available only to PC gamers. Below mentioned are all the features of this update:

Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power

Silver Hand modelled after Johnny Silverhand's robotic arm that can be equipped and used in-game

New holograms including a SAMURAI symbol signboard and an Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions

Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand's sunglasses

As for the new hacking function, Sam Bridges can use it in combat to target enemy machines, stop Mule sensor poles from activating for a limited time, stun enemy Odradeks and hack Mule trucks to stop them.

Here are the Death Stranding patch notes from 1.02 to 1.05 which include some major improvements and additions to the game:

Death Stranding Update 1.05 Patch Notes The update of 1.05 has a download size of just over 1GB, and there is nothing much mentioned in the patch notes either. The patch notes of this update just have a single bullet point. Various performance improvements

Death Stranding PC 1.04 Update Patch Notes The update of version 1.04 has a download size of 5 GB, brings along a new Ultra Performance Mode for DLSS 2.1 along with the Achievement Display Support for the Epic Games Store version. Green Man Gaming Winter Sale Offers Deals on Crusader Kings III, Dirt 5, Godfall, and More Added Ultra Performance Mode for DLSS 2.1. Added Achievement Display Support for Epic Games Store. Improved game stability.

Death Stranding Update 1.03 Patch Notes Update v 1.03 is a very minor update which adds NVIDIA DLSS support for NVIDIA Ampere GPUs.

Death Stranding PC 1.02 Update Patch Notes The update of version 1.02 update mainly focuses on improving the keybindings and providing the players with more options to use certain keys for performing certain actions. Key assignments for Use/Dismount Vehicle can now be set separately to “Perform Action” and “In-Vehicle”. You can now set different keys for getting on and off a vehicle. When restarting the game after changing key assignments, some key assignments were reverted. This issue has now been fixed. Other stability improvements and general bug fixes are included. Fixed an issue where the frame rate dropped when using Steam Input.



