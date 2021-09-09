Deathloop System Requirements Released By Bethesda: Check Out The Full List Of PC Specs

Bethesda has managed to gain a lot of attention for their upcoming game, Deathloop which is slated to release on September 14, 2021. Since the game is a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, the game is also going to be released for PC as well as other gaming consoles soon. Because of this, Bethesda has recently released a new set of Deathloop System Requirements that need to be followed to keep the game as seamless and lag-free as possible. Because of this announcement made by Bethesda, deathloop System requirements has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. Here are all the Deathloop PC requirements that need to be followed for the game’s smooth functioning.

Deathloop System Requirements

Minimum PC Specs for 1080p (30fps at Low Settings)

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

Recommended PC Specs for 1080p (60fps at High Settings)

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Ultra PC Specs for 4K (60fps at Ultra Settings)

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

More about Deathloop India Price and release

Makers have introduced a new offer for the PS Plus members that allows them to avail 10% discount on the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. This offer can help the users to save Rs. 400 after the discounted price is set at Rs. 3,599. Deathloop Digital Deluxe Edition version is a must-buy for all the hardcore gamers because of its rewards like the Transtar Trencher weapon, Eat The Rich Tribunal weapon, a .44 Karat Fourpounder weapon, Party Crasher Colt skin, Sharp Shooter Julianna skin, Two Trinkets and the original game soundtrack selections. Deathloop India Release Date has been set as September 14. Here is a list of all the Death Loop prices revealed by Bethesda.