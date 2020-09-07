Deceit System Requirements: Find Minimum And Recommended System Requirements Here

Deceit is an action-packed, multiplayer, first-person shooter that is loved by the game players. The first-person shooter is an eerie game with stunning visuals. From becoming an infected person and infecting others, to becoming a survivor from the infected the game is pretty graphic with the details and the action. The game is on a heavier side in terms of download in order to sustain the horrifying visuals it needs to provide constant, to keep the players on their toes at all times. The PC requirements for this graphic intensive game are on the more advanced side too in order to provide a smooth and exhilarating experience for the players.

Deceit System Requirements

Deceit is a free to play shooter that players can download after signing up on Steam. Deceit has a minimum requirement list, having anything under the level of requirements might hinder the proper functioning of the game. Check out the minimum requirements to run Deceit on PC below:

Operating System: Windows 7 (64-bit chip)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 or Intel Core i3

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 265

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB of free space

If the player wants to explore the maximum potential of the game and see it in its glory then the player should use the recommended list of requirements to run the game on PC. The recommended requirement list is as follows.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit chip)

Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290X or higher

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB of free space

More on Deceit

Deceit is a game that makes the players realize that everyone can win. It is an independent horror game developed by Mostly Positive. Deceit tasks 6 players to survive a night in various eerie and scary areas while being hunted by the deadly infected. The horror game is based on deception and cooperation between players in order to survive. The game brings the trusting and deception ability of players to the test where there can be only one winner.

Two of the Six players are monsters and their goal is to murder the other 4. None of the players know which two of the six players are infected only the infected players know each other. The 4 other players then really need to be very careful with every decision they make in order to survive.

Promo image source: Play Deceit Twitter handle