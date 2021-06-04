Defeat Spire Guardian In Fortnite Using A Simple High-ground Cover Strategy; Find Out More

In Fortnite Season 6, players can defeat the Spire Guardian for exotic weapons as a part of week 12 Fortnite challenges. The Spire Guardian is tough to beat non-player character in Fortnite who is like a mini-boss. In this article, readers will find information about Spire Guardian's location, steps on how to defeat Spire Guardian in Fortnite, and complete one of the Fortnite challenges for Season 6 week 12.

Spire Guardian Location

The first step towards defeating a Spire Guardian in Fortnite is to actually find a Spire Guardian in Fortnite. On closely noticing the map, one would come across locations called the Spires. These locations are distinct from other locations on the map. On closely observing the new Fortnite Season 6 map, one might notice a brown star-like terrain in the centre of the map, with 6 branches that spread in all the directions. It is at the end of these brown branches that a Guardian Tower is situated, and each one of these Guardian Towers is patrolled by a Spire Guardian.

How to defeat Spire Guardian in Fortnite?

Once a player is thorough with Spire's Guardian location, it is time to defeat Spire Guardian in Fortnite. First of all, a player shall not land directly near a guardian. Land at a safe distance, get enough loot, preferably a long-range weapon, and then head to the Guardian Tower. One thing to keep in mind is that the Spire Guardians spawn at the bottom of these towers, so creating steps to climb or taking cover at a higher ground would be a better strategy.

Once at a good vantage point, start attacking the Spire Guardian with the long-range weapon. If a player does not have a long-range weapon, they can wait for the guardian to come up top and attack with SMG or shotgun, which means huge damage in a close fight. Spire Guardians do not have a lot of health points, but they are equipped with excellent long-range weapons which can do serious damage. Killing the Spire Guardian would complete a challenge and earn 24,000 experience points, and spawn weapons and an orb which can later be used to travel around the map.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES WEBSITE