Desi Gamers Monthly Income, Free Fire Stats ID And More Information

Desi Gamers is a popular Indian gamer who is popular for his Free Fire streams. But recently, his fans have been asking a number of questions bout this streamer. They want to know stuff like Desi Gamers ID, logo, net worth and more. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about this gamer. Read more about Desi Gamers.

Desi Gamers followers and Youtube channel

Desi Gamers is a well-known Youtuber known for playing the popular Battle Royale game, Free Fire. He started his gaming career in the year 2015 and since then he has managed to gather over 9 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. The gamer originates from Siliguri, West Bengal and is considered one of the top gaming streamers in India. He is often compared to a number of professional players like titanium gaming and Dynamo gaming. Apart from this, a number of his fans have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Desi Gamers new Worth and monthly income

Desi Gamers has an average monthly view count of over 30- 40 million views for a single month. The gamer managed to get the maximum of his earnings by doing his popular Free Fire live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to Gamingf website, Desi Gamers' monthly income is somewhere around 6 lakhs. His net worth is also estimated to be somewhere around 1.2 crores. This is certainly a huge step up for this Indian gamer since he started his channel in 2015.

Desi Gamers stats

Apart from having such a huge audience, Desi Gamers gaming stats do go along with his views. He does have an impressive stat in Free Fire. According to a story by CreativePaan website, He has played a total of 8046 squad matches and has won in 2207 matches. This makes his win rate 27.42%. He also has 20969 kills that take his kill death ratio to 3.59. Apart from that, we have also managed to get his stats for his duo and solo matches right here. His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Duo Matches

Matches: 4255 Wins: 737 Win Rate: 17.32% Kills: 11205 Kill Death Ratio: 3.19

Solo Matches

Matches: 3366 Wins: 273 Win Rate: 8.11% Kills: 7572 Kill Death Ratio: 2.45

Desi Gamers personal data and logo

The users have also been asking about Desi Gamers face and Desi Gamers logo. The Youtuber's real name is Amit Sharma and his Instagram id is AMITBHAI. Desi Gamers' face can be seen on his Instagram posts. Apart from that, Desi Gamers logo is a simple DG that is the initials of his Channel Desi Gamers. Currently, he is known for playing Garena Free Fire and is also interested in playing a number of other games.

Promo Image Source: AMITBHAI Instagram