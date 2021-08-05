Destiny 2 Assistant Game Director Confirms New Maps To Be Introduced For Crucible PvP

Destiny 2 makers have finally confirmed the release of new game mode for their Crucible PvP mode. This is after multiple players posted requests for adding new maps and game modes to their game. Destiny 2 assistant game director, Joe Blackburn, recently announced that the developers are working on bringing in several changes to the Crucible game mode. Their plans involve bringing in a remastered map from the original Destiny. This has gotten the Destiny 2 fans excited to know more about it. Here is all the information on Bungie’s plan on bringing in new game modes and maps to PvP Crucible game mode. Read more to know about Destiny 2 new maps.

New maps to be added for Destiny 2 Crucible game mode

First, the team is investigating getting Rift in Destiny 2 next year. It’s been too long since we’ve dunked on some guardians. The Destiny Sandbox has sped up in Destiny 2, so right now the team is validating that the mode still holds up with our new gameplay. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Apart from the new map, the Dev team is currently working to bring back the Rift mode from Destiny 1 to Destiny 2. Their concern is if their older version of Destiny will run seamlessly on their new sandbox system. Other Destiny 2 updates are also lined up to be released in 2022. Two new vaulted maps are going to be added in Season 16 of Destiny 2 Crucible. No other information has been released about these upcoming updates. Speculations suggest that this update could be released later this year. Currently, the developers at Bungie have been busy with their upcoming Destiny 2 showcase for the rework of Trials of Osiris in Season 15. It is scheduled to be hosted on August 24. These are supposed to be one of the most important updates in Destiny 2 updates because they will be deciding the future of the game.

More about Destiny 2

Bungie has been trying to improve their online-only multiplayer shooting game for a long time now. After a long wait, the community got to know about this Destiny 2 showcase. Thus everyone is expecting big things from the developers of this 2017 game. This Destiny 2 update is also rumoured to bring in the popular Witch Queen expansion. Bungie is also working on enabling crossplay features for their players. This crossplay feature was confirmed after the company released a blog post on their official website.