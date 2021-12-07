Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary release date and time: Bungie reveal update news

Bungie, an American video game is developing a studio based in Washington. While the studio was founded back in 1991, Microsoft acquired it in 2000. It was Bungie who was originally working on Halo: Combat Evolved. After the acquisition, Microsoft converted Halo into an exclusive launch title for Xbox. Over the years, Bungie has developed popular games such as Marathon Infinity, Halo 2 and 3 and Destiny 1 and 2. Now, on its 30th anniversary, Bungie is conducting a new event in its latest title Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 was released by Bungie in 2017. It is a free multiplayer FPS game. Upon its 30th anniversary, the developer of Destiny 2 is hosting an event in the game. Details about the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary event have finally been announced. A trailer for the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary event is also available to watch on YouTube. The trailer also mentions about Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary event date and time

Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary what to expect

Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary event date and time has been revealed. According to a report by express.co.uk, the Destiny 2 anniversary pack will be released today, along with a major game update (the last of this year). The release time for Destiny 2 Bungie 30th anniversary event was be rolled out at 5 PM GMT today, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. The event will premier on YouTube on December 7, 2021, at 08:30 PM IST. Additionally, the anniversary pack will be available for all players at $24.99. Additionally, players can expect new in-game content when the event is live. Not all items that will be available during the event are revealed by Bungie. However, some items from the first title in the Destiny series might come back to the game.

Destiny 2 PC requirements

CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 / AMD - FX-4350

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics card: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB / AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Free Disc Space: 68 GB

dedicated video RAM: 2048 MB

Image: steampowered.com